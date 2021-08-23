Deadly shooting at Kabul airport’s north gate, German military says

Afghan security forces stationed at the Kabul international airport on Monday engaged in a firefight with "unknown attackers" that resulted in the death of one Afghan officer, the German military said on Twitter.

The reported shooting underscored the dangers international troops and fleeing Afghans continue to face in the city now controlled by the Taliban. The German military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. The Associated Press, citing the Germans, said that U.S. and German forces also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

The U.S. Defense Department did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Kabul’s airport, now one of the only routes out of the country, has seen days of chaos since the Taliban entered the capital on Aug. 15. Thousands poured onto the tarmac last week, and several Afghans plunged to their deaths after clinging to a U.S. military cargo plane as it took off, some of the seven killed on Aug. 16.

The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report