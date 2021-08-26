Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Published

Afghanistan explosions: World leaders react

Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson are conducting crisis meetings to decide next steps

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Kabul airport hit by second blast in ‘complex suicide attack’

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reports on the Afghanistan suicide bombing and impact on U.S. withdrawal.

Two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday injured at least three U.S. Marines and others, as the U.S. attempts to continue its evacuations out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.  

World leaders have adjusted planned operations in the face of the attacks, which terrorist group ISIS-K is suspected to be responsible for. 

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. 

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday.  (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An official told Fox News that President Biden has been briefed about the explosion as the White House prepares to speak publicly about the attacks. A planned meeting between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been postponed. 

EXPLOSION OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT WOUNDS AT LEAST 3 US MARINES; PENTAGON CONFIRMS SECOND BLAST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cancelled an upcoming trip to Israel, where she was expected to join Bennett for a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The trip was cancelled due to "the tense situation in Afghanistan," according to a government spokesperson. 

Merkel will remain in Germany to monitor the last stages of the evacuation of German troops, which will end Thursday. 

WITH TALIBAN BACK IN POWER, 9/11 VICTIM FAMILY MEMBER SAYS IT FEELS ‘LIKE ON 9/10’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is set to chair an emergency security meeting with the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) after he was updated on the explosions, Reuters reported

"The Prime Minister has been updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul and will chair a COBR (security meeting) later this afternoon," a No. 10 Downing St. spokesperson said.

HENRY KISSINGER: AMERICA ‘LOST STRATEGIC FOCUS’ IN AFGHANISTAN WITH UNATTAINABLE GOALS

French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced full support for coordinating with "American allies" in response to the explosions, the Irish Times reported

Macron is in Ireland for a diplomatic visit, but he took time to speak about the tragic events shortly after they occurred. 

"We will also closely coordinate on the issues to be dealt with in the near future, military cooperation, migration issues and cooperate with the UN Security Council, because in the coming days and weeks we will have to define the course of the mandate of the United Nations," Macron said. "The coming hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and around the airport."

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 