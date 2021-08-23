NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri.

While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.

Moments after he concluded his remarks, the president began to take questions from his pre-approved list of reporters, starting with Associated Press correspondent Darlene Superville.

However, as Superville was asking her question about the August 31 deadline that the Biden administration is aiming for, the network cut to NBC News anchor Kate Snow and correspondent Monica Alba.

"What are they worried about," NewsBusters news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro reacted.

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Biden made headlines during his exchange with reporters, particularly with CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe, who invoked polling showing American disapproval in the president's handling of the pullout from Afghanistan.

"A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you've handled it," O'Keefe said. "The majority of Americans – forgive me, I'm just the messenger – no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective at the job. What would you say to those Americans?"

Biden responded by saying he had not seen the poll but doubled down on his decision to withdraw from the now-Taliban-controlled nation.

The president generated plenty of controversy at Friday's press conference, where several claims he made were refuted by reporters and even by his own Pentagon.