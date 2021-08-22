Rep. Mike Gallagher: It doesn't matter how many 'fancy degrees' Biden admin has, Afghanistan is a disaster

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., told "Fox News Live" it's time for members of the Biden administration to be held accountable following the "damning failure" in Afghanistan, adding that he hopes the president levels with the American people in his speech on Sunday.

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER: I hope he tells the truth. Thus far, every time the president addressed the nation, he has not leveled with the American people. He's told multiple lies. He said they planned for every contingency, obviously they did not. He said our allies haven't complained about the lack of coordination,. Yes, they have. He said Americans aren't having trouble getting to the airport. Of course they're having problems.

And most notably, he said Al Qaeda is gone from the country. That is a lie. His own intelligence and defense officials had to immediately correct him. Al Qaeda isn't just present in Afghanistan, we now have reports that the Haqqani network, which has deep ties to Al Qaeda, is effectively in charge of security around the airport.

