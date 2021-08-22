FOX News Media successfully evacuates three Afghan nationals from Kabul

FOX News Media successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals, as well as an Afghan colleague from a regional media company, and their respective families who formerly served as freelance associates, from Kabul on Sunday.

Those associates included consultants who served as local producers, translators, drivers, and security guards supporting our correspondents throughout FOX’s coverage of the war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades. A total of 24 people were evacuated from the embattled area.

"We are extremely proud to have assisted in this critical mission bringing them to safety in Doha where the Qataris have been aiding in several evacuations, and are grateful to Fox Corp for all of their assistance," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

TOP BIDEN AIDE JAKE SULLIVAN SAYS THEY STILL DON'T KNOW HOW MANY AMERICANS ARE IN AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan has been in crisis mode for nearly a week following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, which led to a Taliban takeover of key parts of the country. The Pentagon said at least 17,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul as of Saturday, with several thousand more reportedly still attempting to flee the extremist group.

President Biden and his national security team have been criticized for their messaging in the wake of the disaster, including rhetoric which appears to be at odds with the reality on the ground. Asked by the press how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, both Pentagon press secretary John Kirby and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted they could not provide a concrete number.

"We cannot give you a precise number," Sullivan said. "We believe it is several thousand Americans who we are working with now to try to get safely out of the country."