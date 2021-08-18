Taliban collect ammo guns from civilians after takeover: report

Vowing that they will not "harm innocent civilians," the Taliban have started to collect guns and ammunition from Afghan civilians in Kabul, a report said.

Reuters, citing a Taliban official, reported that the group said people in the city will no longer need to hold onto their weapons because they no longer need personal protection.

"They can now feel safe," the official told the outlet.

Reuters spoke to one business owner who said Taliban fighters already visited his workplace to inquire about where his security team keeps its weapons.

Spike Cohen, the 2020 vice-presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party, retweeted the headline and posted, "’Give us your guns. We will protect you’ –Every government that is about to commit mass murder ever."

The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers.

Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest prize, Kabul, over the weekend.

