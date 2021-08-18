Stephen Miller: Afghanistan resettlements driven by politics, not humanitarian concerns

Stephen Miller, who served as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he claimed the Biden administration could not be trusted to handle the resettling of Afghanistan refugees who are trying to flee Taliban rule.

US PREPARES TO HOUSE THOUSANDS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES ON AMERICAN MILITARY INSTALLATIONS

STEPHEN MILLER: Not only should we not trust the Biden administration to do so, the simple reality is that we no longer are in control of the central apparatus in Afghanistan to be able to vet anybody.

The Taliban has all of the control of the government now. So the notion that people can just show up at a checkpoint and demand resettlement into the United States … is just an impossibility.

But there’s a more important, fundamental point that has to be made. Those who are advocating mass Afghan resettlements in this country are doing so for political, not humanitarian, reasons. It is extraordinarily expensive to resettle a refugee in the United States. …

For the price that you could resettle a refugee in America, you could resettle 10 times more, 15 times more, in their home region. In this case, primarily in Pakistan.

Resettling in America is not about solving a humanitarian crisis, it’s about accomplishing an ideological objective – to change America.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: