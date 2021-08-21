Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle
Newt Gingrich: After Afghanistan debacle, Biden ‘can’t possibly protect’ Taiwan

The former House speaker seemed bewildered by President Biden’s recent actions during an appearance on  Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
Former House speaker discusses the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich seemed bewildered by President Biden’s actions regarding Afghanistan during an appearance Friday night on  Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," where the Georgia Republican spoke with guest host Tammy Bruce. 

EXPERTS WARN OF AL QAEDA ATTACKS ON US SOIL AS GLOBAL TERROR THREAT REACHES 20-YEAR HIGH

NEWT GINGRICH: The Chinese communists talking about Taiwan … Taiwan had better realize that Joe Biden can’t possibly protect them. 

Or listen to the Europeans. The president today, he either lied to the country or is so totally uninformed that it’s scary. Our NATO allies are enraged. For him to say, ‘Oh, nobody’s really angry at us’? 

You have to wonder … what is he processing? What would allow him to think that he could be that directly dishonest?

