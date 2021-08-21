Newt Gingrich: After Afghanistan debacle, Biden ‘can’t possibly protect’ Taiwan

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich seemed bewildered by President Biden’s actions regarding Afghanistan during an appearance Friday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," where the Georgia Republican spoke with guest host Tammy Bruce.

NEWT GINGRICH: The Chinese communists talking about Taiwan … Taiwan had better realize that Joe Biden can’t possibly protect them.

Or listen to the Europeans. The president today, he either lied to the country or is so totally uninformed that it’s scary. Our NATO allies are enraged. For him to say, ‘Oh, nobody’s really angry at us’?

You have to wonder … what is he processing? What would allow him to think that he could be that directly dishonest?

