Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery.

"They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News .

Ayoubi fled the country when the Taliban began taking more control of Afghanistan, and said she has since received multiple reports of violence against women. She added that she has also heard many female activists are in hiding due to fear of violence.

FORMER MARINE ESCAPES TALIBAN TAKEOVER, SAYS TRAINING AFGHAN SOLDIERS TO FIGHT WAS WORTH IT

"There are so many young women are being in the past few weeks being shipped into neighboring countries in coffins to be used as sex slaves," she said.

"They also force families to marry their young daughters to Taliban fighters. I don‘t see where is the promise that they think women should be going to work, when we are seeing all of these atrocities."

Women who lived under the Taliban’s rule from 1996-2001 were not allowed to attend school or work, could only leave their homes with the presence of a man and were required to wear head-to-toe coverings.

US, UK, OTHER COUNTRIES ASK 'THOSE IN POSITIONS OF POWER' IN AFGHANISTAN TO GUARANTEE SAFETY FOR WOMEN, GIRLS

A recent statement signed by the U.S. and 20 other countries asked those in power in the country to "guarantee" the protection of women and girls from "any form of discrimination and abuse."

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," the statement read. "We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Taliban pledged to respect "women’s rights," but various reports from the ground show women being pulled from banking jobs and sent to their homes, and others working to flee the country out of fear of being killed.

"I didn’t want to … go outside of Afghanistan, but my mom forced me to please leave," one Afghan national told Fox News on Friday . Her mother told her: "I’m sure the Taliban will kill you because you’re a journalist and you’re a woman."

"I had lots of dreams, I had lots of hopes for Afghanistan," she added. "But now, I am in a bad situation and I’m just trying to find the way."