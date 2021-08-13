Meghan McCain torches Biden admin for welcoming 'ISIS 3.0' with Afghan withdrawal: 'Absolutely shameful'

Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain went on a tear against the Biden administration Friday over the turbulent U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan – as the Taliban continued to gain more ground in the war-torn nation.

Reports that the capital city of Kabul could fall any day to the terrorist organization have sparked a panic in Washington with the Pentagon rushing 3,000 troops to help evacuate U.S. personnel from the American Embassy.

McCain torched the execution of the military withdrawal and the turmoil that has been caused on the ground, taking a swipe at President Biden.

"Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision -this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal," McCain began a series of tweets. "We left our translators, women, children, people who helped us for 20 years to be slaughtered & our president just called a lid until Wednesday."

McCain then invoked her father, the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, insisting he'd be enraged with the Biden administration's decision to pull the troops out of Afghanistan.

"Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was). Let me tell you one god damn thing - he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging," McCain wrote.

"This is an absolutely shameful moment for our country. Shame on this administration. God be with our allies and the women and children in Afghanistan," she added.

The conservative pundit also predicted the return of the Islamic State, writing "Also - welcome to ISIS 3.0. Give credit to the Biden administration."

McCain officially bowed out of the ABC daytime program after appearing as the go-to conservative co-host for nearly four years.

She had been outspoken with her criticism against President Biden for what she suggested was his lack of support for Israel, his "Neatherthal thinking" swipe at Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and for having Dr. Anthony Fauci as the face of the administration's messaging on the coronavirus outbreak.