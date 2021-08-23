Retired general slams Biden's 'wishful thinking' and 'poor strategy' in Afghanistan

Retired Gen. Don Bolduc, who served 10 tours in Afghanistan, called the Biden administration's troop withdrawal on "Fox & Friends" Monday a "mistake" that is putting American lives in danger.

GEN. DON BOLDUC: This is wrong. I wasn't bashful in 2013 and 2014 when I told the administration their change of strategy from combat operations to non-combat operations was a strategic and policy mistake, big time. And I'm not afraid to tell them now that it is another mistake and it's wishful thinking on their part. It's poor strategy. It puts American lives in danger. It sends a terrible geopolitical message across the world, to America, what we stand for and what we will do, how we will support our allies and how we will fight against our enemies, both foreign and domestic. This is wrong.

…

We need to get on this now. And this idea about letting the Taliban control this environment is is completely wrong. Look, we beat them twice there. We can beat them a third time. Give us the word. We'll go back there and make it happen.

