'A defining image': Social media spreads viral photo of Biden from Afghan press conference

Twitter users reacted to what some claimed to be the "defining image" of President Joe Biden’s recent press conference.

On Thursday, Biden held another press briefing to discuss the recent bombings at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members and wounding 15 others.

After condemning ISIS-K for the attack, Biden took questions from the press, including Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

BIDEN WARNS ISIS-K AFTER KABUL TERROR ATTACKS, BUT STICKS TO AUG. 31 AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL DEADLINE

Doocy asked Biden if he accepts responsibility for the way things have unfolded in Afghanistan in the last two weeks.

Biden responded "I bear responsibility for fundamental all that’s happened of late."

However, he also invoked former President Donald Trump and his announcement to pull troops from Afghanistan.

"You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1," Biden said.

This led to a tense exchange between the two where Biden proceeded to tilt his head down as Doocy continued to ask questions.

The image of Biden’s head down was quickly shared across Twitter with several people calling it a "defining" image of the Biden administration.

Republican consultant Matt Whitlock shared the image with the tag "A defining image."

"Even Joe Biden's sign language interpreter gave up," Caleb Hull tweeted.

"It’s time for Biden to resign," Florida state representative Anthony Sabatini said.

Biden was criticized for his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan which has led to the Taliban to take over the majority of the country and the turmoil that followed.