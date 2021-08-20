Michael Moore compares Christian conservatives in US to Afghanistan's 'religious nuts'

Michael Moore once again got candid about his thoughts on the state of governmental and societal affairs amid the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The documentary filmmaker and author continued to voice his opinion in an interview with Variety on Thursday, just days after he compared the Taliban to Capitol rioters in a tweet.

In the conversation, Moore argued that Taliban control in Afghanistan greatly sets back years of cultural advancement for women but went further – saying a similar sentiment also applies stateside.

"They’re religious nuts, but we’ve got those here too," Moore said. "But they said yesterday in their press conference that girls’ schools are going to remain open. OK. We’ll see. They also said they are going to operate under Islamic law. That’s exactly how a lot of Southern Baptists want it to be here too."

Added Moore: "In a lot of parts of the country, we are following dictates of conservative Christians. It’s wrong there and it’s wrong here."

While Moore was vehemently against Joe Biden in the latest presidential election, throwing his support behind Bernie Sanders, he now believes that Biden’s decision to remain steadfast on pulling out of Afghanistan was ultimately the right one.

"Biden will not have one more American soldier die for something that the Afghans don’t even want to die for," he said, claiming that "95% of people agree with what Biden did this week."

"But if you listen to the reporters in the White House press room, you realize that 95% of them seem to be opposed to," Moore added.

Moore also admitted he is "pleasantly surprised" with the new president’s performance thus far.

"I am so pleased with Biden. I was one of the main people out there campaigning with Bernie," Moore said. "I learned during that campaign that they’re actually close. It’s not fake friends. They respect each other."

"As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Bernie has influenced a lot of the things that Biden has done," Moore added. "I have a sneaking suspicion that they talk to each other every night when they’re in their jammies."

The director received mixed reactions from many on social media for his remarks with one person tweeting, "To be fair, there ARE many similarities between the Taliban and evangelicals," while another commenter wrote, "He's not even the thousandth person to have said this."

Another added: "Well, not saying I agree with him but there are points of convergence between the two ideologies that are very disturbing to contemplate. Just saying.."

One critic wrote: 'This guy is dangerous," as another detractor responded, "This man is out of his mind. Sad!"

"He needs to be saved," wrote another Twitter user, adding, "Jesus who came to save the lost and the sick, please have mercy on him."

