CIA Director Burns met with Taliban leader in Kabul: US official
It is the highest-level meeting between the Biden administration and Taliban since the fall of the Afghan capital
CIA Director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.
First reported by the Washington Post, the rendezvous was the highest-level in-person meeting between the Biden administration and the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan's capital earlier this month.
This is a developing story.