Afghanistan
CIA Director Burns met with Taliban leader in Kabul: US official

It is the highest-level meeting between the Biden administration and Taliban since the fall of the Afghan capital

Jennifer Griffin
By Jennifer Griffin , Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Afghanistan evacuation intensifies as Taliban sends message to Biden Video

Afghanistan evacuation intensifies as Taliban sends message to Biden

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst has latest from Doha, Qatar on 'Special Report'

CIA Director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

First reported by the Washington Post, the rendezvous was the highest-level in-person meeting between the Biden administration and the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan's capital earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel . She joined FNC in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. You can follow her on Twitter at @JenGriffinFNC.

