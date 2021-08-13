Former CIA station chief on 'America's Newsroom': Kabul will be under siege 'within days'

Former CIA Station Chief Dan Hoffman told "America’s Newsroom" Friday that Kabul will be under siege within days and that the Biden administration did not plan effectively. The Fox News contributor made these comments as the Taliban seizes Afghan cities amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

TALIBAN’S BLITZ OF AFGHANISTAN CLAIMS FOUR MORE PROVINCIAL CAPITALS

DAN HOFFMAN: I think the United States government, particularly the intelligence community and Department of Defense, is transitioning into new wargaming strategy. The Taliban has taken large swaths of territory. Those major cities are falling like dominoes. Kabul is going to be under siege within days, probably, and so we have to factor in now the likelihood that Al Qaeda will homestead with even greater impunity on the territory that the Taliban controls.

…

We need to have a new plan for how we're going to defend ourselves in the region, starting with our embassy and beyond here in the homeland from the attacks that Al Qaeda will plan on that ungoverned space. There's no question that the Biden administration did not plan effectively. The evidence of that is clear.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: