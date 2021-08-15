Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Taliban enter Kabul outskirts, await ‘peaceful transfer’ of Afghanistan capital

U.S. House to be briefed Sunday morning by Blinken, Austin and Milley

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, with a spokesman for the terror organization saying they were expecting a "peaceful transfer" of Afghanistan's capital city to their control.

Spokesman Suhail Shaheen made the remarks to the Al-Jazeera English news channel in Qatar, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of neighboring Uzbekistan claimed Sunday that 84 Afghan government military personnel had crossed into that country, seeking assistance as the Taliban continues to make gains ahead of a scheduled final pullout of U.S.-NATO forces.

As the Taliban fighters neared Kabul, they pledged not to take the city "by force," the AP reported.

TALIBAN EXECUTIONS, BEHEADINGS IN AFGHANISTAN STRIKE FEAR AMONG THOSE STUCK INSIDE COUNTRY

"No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk," a Taliban statement said.

U.S. House to be briefed

Photos from The Associated Press on Sunday showed U.S. military helicopters landing at the American Embassy in Kabul amid reports that diplomatic vehicles were also seen leaving the compound.

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy, left, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Associated Press)

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy, left, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Associated Press)

In Washington, members of the House were expected to meet at 9:45 a.m. for a virtual briefing on Afghanistan, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Fox News was told.

Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad on August 15, 2021. (Getty Images)

Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad on August 15, 2021. (Getty Images)

In just over a week’s time, Taliban fighters have taken over huge portions of the country, even though Afghan forces were receiving air support from the U.S. military.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Britain, media were reporting that the U.K. plans to airlift its Afghanistan ambassador out of the county by Monday evening amid fears that the Taliban could soon seize the airport.

Last week 600 British troops were being deployed to Kabul to help evacuate about 3,000 British nationals and 2,000 Afghans who worked with British troops, the AP reported.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX