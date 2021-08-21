Ramstein Air Base in Germany prepares to house Afghanistan evacuees

A U.S. air base in Germany was preparing to house evacuees arriving from Afghanistan, Air Force officials said Friday.

"Ramstein Airmen have been preparing around-the-clock to provide support, such as temporary lodging, as the base receives aircraft carrying evacuees in the coming days," Ramstein Air Base tweeted.

Service members and volunteers set up cots and sorted through donations of items such as toilet paper, diapers and soccer balls for the impending arrival of evacuees, photos tweeted out by the base showed.

"We put ourselves in their shoes -- if we had to escape some terrible force and we left all of our things behind, what would we need when we got to a safe place?" Air Force First Sgt. Andrew Wilder told Stars and Stripes, a military publication.

Hundreds who fled Kabul after the Taliban takeover, including many Afghan families, were scheduled to arrive at the base from Qatar, Stars and Stripes reported.

The base can house up to 5,000 evacuees who will eventually be removed to more permanent housing, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin said, according to Stars and Stripes.

Thousands have already been evacuated from Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport in the last week amid the volatile political situation.

President Biden on Friday pledged to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too – amid a backlash over chaotic scenes at the airport.

Biden’s promises came as thousands more Americans and others seeking to escape the Taliban struggled to get past crushing crowds, Taliban airport checkpoints and sometimes-insurmountable U.S. bureaucracy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.