Viral video appears to show blind plane passenger caught in tense service dog dispute

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A blind passenger traveling with his guide dog found himself at the center of a tense in-flight dispute after other travelers claimed their own service animal couldn’t sit nearby, a viral video of the incident appeared to show.

The onboard disagreement escalated as the other passengers also sought to use the underseat space reserved for the guide dog, raising questions about enforcing service animal rules on commercial flights.

The video has since gone viral, drawing nearly 500,000 likes and widespread reaction online.

A nurse who witnessed the exchange, Jen Hamilton, a social media creator with 4.7 million TikTok followers, filmed the interaction and shared it online, where it quickly gained traction.

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She wrote, "Sometimes being a crusty, musty dingleberry blocks your own blessings," in the caption beneath the video.

In text overlaid on the video, she said some passengers who claimed to have a service animal objected to sitting near the blind man and his "Seeing Eye dog."

In the video, Hamilton is seen stepping in to defuse the situation, offering to switch seats, so the blind passenger could remain in place with his dog.

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Hamilton also wrote on the video: "If you have a trained service animal, seeing another dog should not be an issue."

"Hi, my name is Jen. Can I sit with you?" Hamilton is heard asking the man with his Seeing Eye dog.

The passenger, identified as Ed Summers, a blind software engineer and Head of Accessibility at GitHub, later addressed the incident in a video posted to social media.

Summers was traveling home from the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, where he was representing GitHub. He said his guide dog, Loki, is essential to his work, with protections under both the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Air Carrier Access Act.

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"So allyship for people with disabilities… Jen interjected herself into this situation yesterday," Summers said in a follow-up video shared to TikTok.

He praised Hamilton for offering help without taking control of the situation.

"She offered a solution… and then checked in with the participants and asked if the solution would be acceptable to them," he said.

Summers added that the interaction gave him "agency instead of being pushed around by people who think they know what’s best."

GitHub also weighed in on the incident.

"At GitHub, accessibility is a fundamental value," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our mission is to accelerate human progress through developer collaboration, and we're committed to ensuring that 1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide can contribute to and benefit from that progress. We're proud of Ed's leadership and the work our team does every day to make GitHub the home for all developers."

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The incident reflects the challenges that can arise when multiple passengers travel with animals in tight cabin spaces.

Delta’s policies distinguish between pets and trained service animals, requiring pets to remain inside a kennel under the seat, while service animals may sit at a passenger’s feet but cannot intrude into another traveler’s space.

The airline also requires that service animals remain under control at all times and may deny transport to animals that display aggressive behavior. Emotional support animals are not recognized as service animals under current rules.

Delta said it could not investigate the incident without specific flight details when contacted by Fox News Digital.

Etiquette expert and author of "Was It Something I Said?" Alison Cheperdak told Fox News Digital situations like this should be handled with care.

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"If you feel compelled to step in, do so calmly and supportively, not confrontationally," she said. "A quiet word to a flight attendant is often the most effective approach."

"More broadly, this is a reminder that etiquette is not about being passive. It’s about balancing consideration for others with respect for boundaries," Cheperdak added. "And in situations involving accessibility, that balance should always lean toward protecting those with genuine needs."

Airlines have tightened policies in recent years following a surge in onboard animal incidents and confusion over service animal classifications.

Federal regulators in 2020 narrowed the definition of service animals to trained dogs, no longer requiring airlines to recognize emotional support animals, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

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Prior to the rule change, airlines faced a wave of unusual onboard animal requests, prompting broader crackdowns across major carriers including Delta, American and United. One widely cited example involved an emotional support peacock that was denied boarding by United Airlines in 2018, according to NBC News.