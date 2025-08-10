Two blind women say they became only passengers on Southwest flight after airline 'forgot about' them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two blind women from Florida recently discovered they were the only passengers aboard their Southwest Airlines flight from New Orleans to Orlando, saying the company needs to improve how it communicates with passengers who have disabilities.

Sherri Brun and Camille Tate were traveling together on Southwest Flight 2637, scheduled to depart New Orleans on July 14. Following a nearly five-hour delay, the two friends finally boarded their flight, only to discover they were the only two people on the plane, FOX 35 reported.

"You’re the only two people on this flight because they forgot about you," Brun said the two women were told.

Brun and Tate said they had waited by their assigned gate, checking Southwest's app for updates. However, unbeknownst to them, nearly all the other passengers had been rebooked on a separate Southwest flight to Orlando that departed earlier from a nearby gate, FOX 35 reported.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines must provide prompt and effective communication for passengers with visual impairments, especially during delays or rebookings and boarding changes a federal law under the Air Carrier Access Act.

Brun and Tate said that requirement was far from met. "Nobody said a word to us about another flight," Brun said. "We were just waiting at the gate, checking the app, like everyone else."

"There needs to be some improvement in how they communicate with their passengers, especially those that have disabilities," Tate said.

"We have seen inaccurate accounts that suggest we ‘forgot’ the two customers, or that we sent a plane back to get them," a Southwest spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an email. "Neither of these is the case. … The Customers were scheduled on Flight 2637. Although it ran almost five hours late that day, it remained their same flight number throughout."

Southwest said it offered each of the women a $100 travel voucher as compensation for the delay.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Southwest told Fox News Digital. "Southwest is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ travel experiences, and we’re active in the airline industry in sharing best practices about how to best accommodate Passengers with disabilities."