Travel alert issued for tropical destination after armed attacks

By Fox News Staff Fox News
→ The U.S. Embassy in a tropical destination warned Americans to use increased caution after coordinated, armed attacks erupted.

→ A world-famous museum temporarily shut its doors to visitors amid an ongoing employee strike that has disrupted operations.

→ A female leatherback turtle stunned researchers after embarking on a 7,000-mile journey.

This clip features a moving commercial aircraft on a flight from Guatemala City to Flores, Guatemala. The city of Flores is visible below as the plane approaches the runway at Mundo Maya International Airport.

A travel alert has been issued for Americans traveling to a tropical destination. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ The world's most beautiful airport has been crowned — and the top honor went to a major U.S. hub.

→ A popular American tourist hot spot was branded the world's "worst" attraction in a new global travel analysis.

Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists have identified the world's oldest known poisoned arrowheads, dating back roughly 60,000 years.

→ Construction crews in New Orleans uncovered centuries-old remnants in the French Quarter.

→ Archaeologists uncovered an ancient Christian monastery complex, offering new insight into life before the Arab conquest.

Split image of Byzantine monk, remnants of church

An early Christian icon representing Byzantine-era monasticism (left) and the ruins of a newly uncovered Christian monastery complex (right). (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Quote of the week

"There is no more noteworthy an occasion than America's 250th birthday to share this history."

National Archives Foundation chair Rodney Slater announced a new "Freedom Plane" that will carry rare founding-era documents to eight U.S. cities.

