Security alert issued for tropical destination after major gangs attack police

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala has issued a security alert warning Americans to use "increased caution" when in the Central American country.

"The U.S. Embassy has lifted the shelter-in-place order for their staff," says the alert, which was issued Sunday. "The situation remains tense with coordinated, armed attacks on police in several zones of Guatemala City."

The Embassy recommends that Americans monitor local media for updates, avoid crowds and demonstrations, and aim to keep a "low profile."

Travelers are advised to review personal security plans and minimize unnecessary movements.

The alert comes as gangs have attacked Guatemalan police after seizing control of three prisons in coordinated riots, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Over 2.9 million international visitors traveled to Guatemala between January and November 2025, according to the Guatemalan Tourism Institute.

President Bernardo Arévalo issued an emergency declaration after prisoners took 43 guards hostage, killing 10 officers.

There were "coordinated actions by self-named maras or gangs against state security forces, including armed attacks against civilian authorities," the declaration noted.

The violence has been linked to major criminal gangs such as Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), both labeled as terrorist organizations by Guatemala and the United States, according to AP.

At the time, the U.S. Embassy issued a statement to AP condemning the attacks.

"These terrorists, as well as those who cooperate with them or are linked to them, have no place in our hemisphere," the statement read.

"The security of the Guatemalan people and the stability of our hemisphere must prevail," it continued.

"We reaffirm our support for Guatemala’s security forces to curb the violence."

The U.S. State Department lists Guatemala at "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" status.

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.