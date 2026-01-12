Expand / Collapse search
World's oldest poisoned arrowheads were coated with toxins from deadly onion-like plant, researchers say

Swedish and South African researchers discovered gifbol toxins on Stone Age arrowheads

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Archaeologists recently identified the world's oldest-known poisoned arrowheads, a discovery that dates back around 60,000 years.

The poison was found on quartz arrowheads from Umhlatuzana Rock Shelter in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, SWNS reported. 

The study's results, recently published in the journal Science Advances, involved Swedish and South African researchers.

The Stone Age arrowheads were coated with poison from the South African plant gifbol, a toxic bulb sometimes called the "poisonous onion."

The bulb contains buphanidrine and epibuphanisine, two chemical compounds that were found on the arrowheads.

Split image of cave art, arrowheads

Archaeologists identified the world's oldest-known poisoned arrowheads, dating back roughly 60,000 years. (iStock; Marlize Lombard/University of Johannesburg via SWNS)

The discovery represents the oldest known direct evidence of arrow poison, highlighting advanced hunting skills among Stone Age humans.

In a statement, Stockholm University professor Sven Isaksson said the study is the result of "a long and close collaboration between researchers in South Africa and Sweden."

"Being able to identify the world's oldest arrow poison together has been a complex undertaking and is incredibly encouraging for continued research," said Isaksson.

Linnaeus University professor Anders Högberg, who was also involved in the study, said the arrows are "a clear sign of advanced thinking in early humans."

Image of poisonous onion bulb

The gifbol plant contains toxic compounds that researchers identified on some of the world's oldest known arrowheads. (Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

"Using arrow poison requires planning, patience and an understanding of cause and effect," he said.

Marlize Lombard, a professor at the University of Johannesburg who was also involved in the study, said the results show that "our ancestors in Southern Africa invented the bow and arrow much earlier than previously thought."

The discovery is one of many recent studies shedding light on life during prehistoric times.

Close-up of ancient arrowheads

The discovery offers the earliest known proof that early humans used poison to improve their hunting efficiency. (Marlize Lombard/University of Johannesburg via SWNS)

Last month, researchers published a study detailing evidence of the oldest-known deliberate fire-making by humans, dating back 400,000 years.

Australian researchers recently uncovered the traces of a dinosaur that may have had a limp, thanks to fossilized footprints in Colorado.

