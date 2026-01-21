World's most famous museum slams doors to visitors as employee revolt continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A crown jewel of Paris, the Louvre Museum, shut its doors to tourists visiting from all over the world on Monday.

The closure came amid a prolonged employee strike that has been going on since last summer, with a major heist in October further exacerbating the situation.

"Dear visitors, due to a social movement, the Louvre Museum is exceptionally closed today," the museum posted on its site.

LOUVRE HEIST IN BROAD DAYLIGHT AMID APPARENT SECURITY LAPSES PUTS GLOBAL MUSEUMS ON ALERT

"Visitors who have booked tickets for today will be automatically refunded — no action required on your part. We thank you for your understanding," the notice added.

Employees have gone on strike several times since the beginning of this year over pay and working conditions, according to local reports.

There were 8.7 million visitors in 2024, with 77% of them international tourists, according to Louvre data.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

One of the biggest draws in the museum is Leonardo da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa," situated in the Louvre’s largest room, the Salle des États.

The painting attracts roughly 20,000 people per day.

On Jan. 14, foreigners from outside the European Union began paying $12 more than a typical ticket, The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets rose from $25 to $37 for non-EU citizens.

The price increase comes as the Louvre looks to leverage the costs of new security policies and technology.

On Oct. 19, a four-person team broke into the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight.

The thieves stole eight jewels valued collectively at 88 million euros ($102 million).

Officials recently announced that about 100 cameras will be installed by the end of 2026.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The new measures are part of more than 20 emergency measures the museum is taking, including the establishment of the role of "security coordinator."

The Associated Press contributed reporting.