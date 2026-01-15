Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ancient Christian monastery complex reveals lives of Byzantine monks before Arab conquest

Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery amid 'excavation work at the site'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
An ancient Christian monastic complex was recently uncovered in Egypt — shedding new light on monastic life in Upper Egypt during the Byzantine era.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the find Jan. 6.

In a statement translated from Arabic to English, the ministry said the complex was found at the Al-Qarya archaeological site, in the village of Al-Duwair in the Sohag Governorate.

At the site, archaeologists found the remains of "a fully integrated residential complex for monks dating back to the Byzantine period," the statement said.

"The discovery was made during ongoing excavation work at the site and includes the remains of buildings constructed of mudbrick."

Split image of Byzantine monk, remnants of church

An early Christian icon representing Byzantine-era monasticism is shown at left, while the ruins of a newly uncovered Christian monastery complex in Egypt’s Sohag Governorate are pictured at right.  (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

In Egypt, the Byzantine era lasted from roughly the 4th century A.D. until 641 A.D., the beginning of the Arab conquest.

Archaeologists also uncovered a mudbrick building extending from west to east, measuring roughly 26 by 23 feet to 46 by 26 feet, officials said.

"These structures include rectangular halls, some containing what appears to be an eastern niche or apse used for worship, as well as a number of small rooms with vaulted ceilings, likely used as cells and spaces for monks’ devotion," the ministry said. 

The buildings were used for a variety of purposes, from mealtimes to "industrial activities" that kept the site running.

"Some buildings are distinguished by the presence of courtyards on the southern side containing entrances, in addition to the remains of small circular structures believed to have been used as dining tables for the monks."

Officials added, "Excavations also revealed the remains of structures consisting of basins built of red brick and limestone and covered with a layer of red plaster, likely used for water storage or certain industrial activities related to the nature of the site."

Aerial view of ruined building

Archaeologists uncovered mudbrick structures believed to be part of a fully integrated residential complex for monks. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

A second mudbrick building likely served as the main church of the complex, officials said, and archaeologists identified three distinct areas: the nave, the choir and the sanctuary.

"Remains of mudbrick pillars were found in the nave, indicating it was covered by a central dome, while the sanctuary is centrally located on the eastern side in a semicircular form, flanked by two side chambers," the statement said.

Artifacts included amphorae with unknown inscriptions, ostraca with Coptic inscriptions, limestone panels and "daily-life tools."

Various artifacts recovered at site

Artifacts recovered at the site include amphorae, limestone panels and tools used in daily life. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the finds help the ministry's efforts "to develop cultural tourism and highlight non-traditional archaeological destinations."

Egypt remains a rich source of archaeological discoveries, with new finds being announced every month.

Storage vessels found at monastic site

Officials said the findings provide valuable insight into Christian monastic traditions in Upper Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Over the summer, archaeologists unearthed an ancient workshop "rich with secrets" in the Sinai region.

Earlier last year, Egyptian officials unveiled never-before-seen tombs of ancient Egyptian officials in the Luxor Governorate.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

