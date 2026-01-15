Ancient Christian monastery complex reveals lives of Byzantine monks before Arab conquest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ancient Christian monastic complex was recently uncovered in Egypt — shedding new light on monastic life in Upper Egypt during the Byzantine era.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the find Jan. 6.

In a statement translated from Arabic to English, the ministry said the complex was found at the Al-Qarya archaeological site, in the village of Al-Duwair in the Sohag Governorate.

At the site, archaeologists found the remains of "a fully integrated residential complex for monks dating back to the Byzantine period," the statement said.

"The discovery was made during ongoing excavation work at the site and includes the remains of buildings constructed of mudbrick."

In Egypt, the Byzantine era lasted from roughly the 4th century A.D. until 641 A.D., the beginning of the Arab conquest.

Archaeologists also uncovered a mudbrick building extending from west to east, measuring roughly 26 by 23 feet to 46 by 26 feet, officials said.

"These structures include rectangular halls, some containing what appears to be an eastern niche or apse used for worship, as well as a number of small rooms with vaulted ceilings, likely used as cells and spaces for monks’ devotion," the ministry said.

The discovery provides "new information… on monastic life in Upper Egypt during the Byzantine era."

The buildings were used for a variety of purposes, from mealtimes to "industrial activities" that kept the site running.

"Some buildings are distinguished by the presence of courtyards on the southern side containing entrances, in addition to the remains of small circular structures believed to have been used as dining tables for the monks."

Officials added, "Excavations also revealed the remains of structures consisting of basins built of red brick and limestone and covered with a layer of red plaster, likely used for water storage or certain industrial activities related to the nature of the site."

A second mudbrick building likely served as the main church of the complex, officials said, and archaeologists identified three distinct areas: the nave, the choir and the sanctuary.

"Remains of mudbrick pillars were found in the nave, indicating it was covered by a central dome, while the sanctuary is centrally located on the eastern side in a semicircular form, flanked by two side chambers," the statement said.

Artifacts included amphorae with unknown inscriptions, ostraca with Coptic inscriptions, limestone panels and "daily-life tools."

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the finds help the ministry's efforts "to develop cultural tourism and highlight non-traditional archaeological destinations."

Egypt remains a rich source of archaeological discoveries, with new finds being announced every month.

Over the summer, archaeologists unearthed an ancient workshop "rich with secrets" in the Sinai region.

Earlier last year, Egyptian officials unveiled never-before-seen tombs of ancient Egyptian officials in the Luxor Governorate.