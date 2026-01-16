Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Discovery

Construction crews find remnants of devastating 18th-century fires beneath iconic American city

Excavators found pewter button, nails, brass pins and burnt clay from 1788 and 1794 blazes

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach Video

Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach

Joe Thompson, a paleontologist from the U.K., goes into detail about finding a 3-foot Iguanodon footprint along the Isle of Wight, along with other ancient fossils.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Construction crews working on a $9 million water main replacement project in the heart of New Orleans recently uncovered centuries-old remnants of fires that once devastated the historic city.

The artifacts, which were uncovered in the French Quarter, were found in early November on St. Peter Street between Chartres and Royal streets, NOLA.com reported last month.

The finds were disclosed in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) document shared with city and state agencies.

LONG-LOST ANCIENT VILLAGE WITH MYSTERIOUS PAST UNEARTHED AMID WIND FARM DIG: 'EXCITING DISCOVERY'

Though the artifacts were uncovered in November, FEMA did not share the results with state agencies until Dec. 23.

The discovery consisted of about 1,000 objects and a layer of burnt clay.

Split image of French Quarter, 1788 fire map

Artifacts discovered beneath St. Peter Street are believed tied to two historic fires that devastated New Orleans in the late 1700s. (iStock; Library of Congress)

Excavators also found a pewter button belonging to a British soldier in the late 1700s — as well as nails, brass pins, a copper coin, brick fragments, pieces of glass and bronze buckles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The artifacts are tied to two devastating fires in New Orleans history: the Fire of 1788 and the Fire of 1794.

"Assessment is still ongoing," said the FEMA document.  "However, the interpretation thus far is that the burn layers represent the Fire of 1788 and the Fire of 1794."

View of 1788 fire map

The Fire of 1788 destroyed more than 800 buildings, wiping out much of the French Quarter. (Library of Congress)

The artifacts will help experts glean more information about the "intensity of burn and level of destruction along the 600 block of St. Peter Street," according to FEMA, as well as details about reconstruction efforts in the fires' wake.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The water mains that are being replaced date back more than 115 years. 

The recently uncovered layer was "heavily disturbed from previous utility work," but there is clear strata showing that "two burn events are represented," according to the report.

View of Bourbon Street on French Quarter

The discovery highlights New Orleans’ long history and the layers of past destruction beneath modern streets. (iStock)

A FEMA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the artifacts have been removed to a laboratory, where archaeologists are preparing required analysis. 

No additional information is known at this time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The Fire of 1788 devastated the then-young city of New Orleans, destroying over 800 buildings that represented around 80% of the French Quarter's structures, according to NOLA.com. The 1794 fire destroyed more than 200 buildings.

This isn't the only time that the Big Easy has made headlines for archaeological discoveries in recent months.

Historic etching of New Orleans in 1800s

Archaeological discoveries continue to surface in New Orleans, a city known for its deep and complex history. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

In October, a New Orleans couple unearthed a mysterious Roman relic in their backyard, setting off an investigation into its origin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Preservation in Print editor Daniel Monteverde told Fox News Digital that New Orleans is "a news town with so much history and color that little is surprising… but the [Roman artifact story] is the most unique story I’ve come across."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue