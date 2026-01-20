Expand / Collapse search
Rare and original American founding documents to fly on Freedom Plane across nation

Boeing 737 will carry original Declaration of Independence engraving and Constitution draft to eight cities

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, a plane will showcase rare documents from our nation’s founding, giving Americans the opportunity to "experience" history right before their eyes. 

The National Archives and Records Administration and National Archives Foundation (NAF) announced this week that the documents will be traveling in a Boeing 737, dubbed the Freedom Plane.

The Freedom Plane will travel to eight different cities starting in March and concluding at the end of August. The cities are Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Miami, Dearborn and Seattle.

AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY SPARKS TRAVEL RUSH AS EXPERTS ISSUE URGENT BOOKING WARNING

On the plane will be the original engraving of the Declaration of Independence in 1823 — one of only about 50 known engraved copies.

The document was commissioned by John Quincy Adams and was made by engraver William J. Stone, according to NAF.

A 3D rendering of a Boeing 737 in Freedom Plane livery, to be used during the

The National Archives is celebrating America's 250th anniversary by having the Freedom Plane carry rare founding documents across the country. (National Archives Foundation )

The Articles of Association of 1774 was signed by all 53 delegates urging colonists to boycott British goods, marking the Continental Congress's first protest against Britain. 

This document will be on the plane as well.

Oaths of Allegiance signed by George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr during the Revolutionary War in 1778 are included as well.

Also traveling is a rare copy of a Constitution draft that has the delegates' handwritten notes made during the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

George Washington's Oath of Allegiance, 1778

Pictured is the Oath of Allegiance and Fidelity that was signed by General George Washington. (National Archives Catalog)

The last document on the plane is the Tally of Votes Approving the Constitution from 1787.

The document tracked the voting record of the Constitutional Convention, marking debates, resolutions and the vote on the final Constitution text.

Jim Byron, senior advisor to the Archivist of the United States, said at a press conference that Americans can "bear witness to the people and principals that shaped our nation."

Secret Printing of the Constitution in Draft Form, 1787

A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution in draft form, pictured here, will be on display. (National Archives Catalog)

"There is no more noteworthy an occasion than America’s 250th birthday to share this history — to inspire our fellow Americans to champion our nation’s founding ideals into the future," said Byron.

Rodney Slater, chair and president of the National Archives Foundation's board of directors, added, "The Freedom Plane National Tour underscores that the rich history of our nation belongs to all of us, not just those Americans living in or visiting Washington, D.C."

freedom plane

The Freedom Plane will stop in eight different cities. A replica is shown here. (National Archives and Records Administration)

Each exhibit is free and has different capacities — but there will be no limitation on the number of people who can view the exhibit. 

A spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "if a venue is at capacity, you may have to wait in line. Our goal is for as many Americans as possible to see these documents."

The Freedom Plane will launch from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. on March 3 to embark on its first stop in Kansas City.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

