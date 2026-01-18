World’s most beautiful airport crowned and it’s right here in the United States

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s most beautiful airport has been crowned, and it’s located in the United States.

Prix Versailles, an international architecture and design award, recently announced its selections recognizing airport terminals it considers among the world’s most beautiful.

San Francisco International Airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1 received the top honor.

AIRPORTS ALLOW NON-TRAVELING PUBLIC PAST SECURITY ENTRANCES FOR FIRST TIME IN DECADES

The terminal opened in June 2024, according to San Francisco International Airport’s website.

The terminal features an exhibition honoring gay rights leader Harvey Milk, highlighting his political career and impact on San Francisco through photographs and historical materials.

On Reddit, some users have praised the terminal for its engaging art and clean environment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Harvey Milk Terminal meets and exceeds my hopes for what an airport terminal should be in the 2020s," one user wrote.

"It’s the best airport I’ve ever been to," another commenter said.

Airport officials addressed the recognition in a statement shared on the airport’s website.

"We are truly honored to be named the top airport in the world by Prix Versailles," Airport Director Mike Nakornkhet said in the press release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Harvey Milk Terminal 1 was designed to establish a new benchmark for an extraordinary airport experience, bringing to life our mission to put people and planet first. Being the first airport terminal in the world named for an LGBTQ+ leader only enhances the significance of this recognition, and my thanks go out to the entire project team for this milestone achievement," Nakornkhet said.

Other airport terminals were also recognized by Prix Versailles as part of its annual selections.

Those included Terminal 2 at Yantai Penglai International Airport in China, the arrivals terminal at Roland Garros Airport on Réunion Island in France, and Terminal 1 at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan.

In addition to the main awards, special prizes were given to Terminal 1 at Marseille Provence Airport in Marignane, France, for interior design, and to Portland International Airport in Oregon for its main terminal.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

In addition to airports, Prix Versailles also recognized projects across several other categories, including campuses, passenger stations, sports venues, museums, emporiums, hotels and restaurants.

"Each year, the Prix Versailles challenges us to look beyond aesthetics alone and to evaluate architecture and design as a force capable of shaping the world we inhabit," the Prix Versailles' jury chairperson said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Prix Versailles for further comment.