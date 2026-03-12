Melania documentary tops Amazon Prime movie charts after streaming debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Melania" documentary about first lady Melania Trump debuted at the top of Amazon Prime's streaming charts after premiering earlier this week.

The documentary, which follows 20 days in the first lady’s life before President Donald Trump's second term in office, hit the streaming service on Monday. Just one day after its premiere, "Melania" became the most-streamed film on the platform and the most-streamed content overall in the United States, according to Flix Patrol.

The first lady celebrated the feat in a post on X on Tuesday.

'MELANIA' DOCUMENTARY SHOCKS HOLLYWOOD PRESS WITH 'FACE-SAVING' DEBUT THAT 'OVER-PERFORMED' EXPECTATIONS

As of Thursday, the film is the third most-streamed overall, behind the Amazon Prime series "Scarpetta," which premiered on Wednesday, and "Young Sherlock," which premiered on March 4.

Fox News Digital reached out to Amazon MGM Studios for comment.

"Melania" opened in theaters on Jan. 30 to over $7 million, the highest opening for a documentary in over a decade.

'MELANIA' FILM EXPOSES MASSIVE DIVIDE AS AUDIENCE SCORE HITS 99 PERCENT DESPITE RIGGING CLAIMS

Reports found that Amazon MGM Studios spent $40 million on the documentary with another $35 million spent on marketing. However, the studio reportedly intended to recoup these costs through licensing deals as well as adding the film to its Prime Video streaming service. The studio also plans to release a docuseries on the first lady directed by the film's director, Brett Ratner.

OLDER WOMEN DRIVE 'MELANIA' DOCUMENTARY TO BOX OFFICE SUCCESS WITH $7M OPENING WEEKEND

The "Melania" documentary was also widely panned by entertainment critics as a form of "propaganda" for the Trump administration. By contrast, verified audience users on the Rotten Tomatoes website largely praised the film , giving it a 99% approval rating.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This momentum is an important first step in what we see as a long-tail lifecycle for both the film and the forthcoming docuseries, extending well beyond the theatrical window and into what we believe will be a significant run for both on our service. We are confident in the long-term value this rollout will deliver to customers both in theaters, and for years to come on Prime Video," Amazon MGM’s head of domestic theatrical distribution, Kevin Wilson, said in a statement after the film's theatrical release.