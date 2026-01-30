The one word Melania Trump insisted on adding to the president's inauguration speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the new film "MELANIA" posting the best opening weekend for a documentary in over a decade, the first lady revealed the challenges of making the film as well as details about her role as she returned to the White House after President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president.

Mrs. Trump hosted a premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening for the media and invited guests.

Fox News Digital spoke with the first lady at the event, asking about details of the film-making process.

"Intense schedule — and to produce a movie is not an easy task," said Mrs. Trump. "It’s a lot of people involved, so to be leading the production is a lot of work."

"MELANIA" includes scenes of the first lady traveling between New York City, Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida. In the film, she reveals that while Mar-a-Lago is her refuge, she's learned to carry a sense of home within herself wherever she goes.

The film shows her relationship with her husband, President Trump — and interactions between them.

During a scene in the film in which the president is reviewing a draft of his inauguration speech, the first lady, seated nearby, advises him to include the word "unifier."

On inauguration day, Trump echoed her suggestion. "My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier," he said — as he then turned around to acknowledge her.

Leading up to that day, another scene in the film depicts a meeting of the first couple with the director of the U.S. Secret Service, Sean Curran, and an event-planning leader.

In the scene, the first lady showed serious concerns about the inaugural parade, which, due to weather concerns, was eventually moved inside, to the relief of Mrs. Trump.

She also noted that their son, Barron, would not be OK with getting out of the car at public stops.

Mrs. Trump's exclusive senior advisor and agent, Marc Beckman, who structured the deal on behalf of the first lady with Amazon MGM Studios, told Fox News Digital he hopes viewers see and realize just how committed Mrs. Trump is to everything she does.

"When it comes to being on the world stage, she pays attention to every single detail," Beckman previously shared.

The first lady told Fox News Digital she "was very involved in post-production in the studio."

"As well as choosing the music [for] every scene — and also, we have a special score, 'Melania's Waltz' in the movie," said Mrs. Trump.

"I'm very proud of it, how we worked, all of us, together. The director, Brett Ratner — he was fantastic to work with, a great talent. All of the producers — really a great team," she added.

Scenes in the film also show the first lady conferring with fashion designer Adam Lippes, as they refined her inauguration outfits.

In another scene, she is shown speaking French during a discussion of the "Be Best" initiative with Brigitte Macron, underscoring her multifaceted background and fluency in five languages.

First lady Melania Trump ultimately secured a $25 million investment in foster youth to be included in the president's 2026 fiscal year budget.

Furthering her passion for children around the world, Mrs. Trump is shown in the film meeting with Queen Victoria of Spain at Mar-a-Largo to discuss their various children's initiatives.