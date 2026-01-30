Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Melania Trump

The one word Melania Trump insisted on adding to the president's inauguration speech

First lady advised Trump to include one key word in his speech, as revealed in a scene from hit documentary 'MELANIA'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
President Trump and first lady on red carpet at ‘MELANIA’ movie premiere Video

President Trump and first lady on red carpet at ‘MELANIA’ movie premiere

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump appear on Jan. 29 at the Trump Kennedy Center debut of 'MELANIA,' discussing the documentary that follows her for 20 days before Trump's inauguration as 47th president. (Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the new film "MELANIA" posting the best opening weekend for a documentary in over a decade, the first lady revealed the challenges of making the film as well as details about her role as she returned to the White House after President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president. 

Mrs. Trump hosted a premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening for the media and invited guests.

Fox News Digital spoke with the first lady at the event, asking about details of the film-making process.

'MELANIA' WORLD PREMIERE: PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY, RFK JR, NICKI MINAJ AND MORE LIGHT UP RED CARPET

"Intense schedule — and to produce a movie is not an easy task," said Mrs. Trump. "It’s a lot of people involved, so to be leading the production is a lot of work."

"MELANIA" includes scenes of the first lady traveling between New York City, Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida. In the film, she reveals that while Mar-a-Lago is her refuge, she's learned to carry a sense of home within herself wherever she goes.

First lady melania trump answers questions on red carpet with fox news digital

The new film "MELANIA" shows the first lady's relationship with her husband, President Trump — and the impact she has on him. The couple is pictured at the premiere in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.  (Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images)

The film shows her relationship with her husband, President Trump — and interactions between them. 

During a scene in the film in which the president is reviewing a draft of his inauguration speech, the first lady, seated nearby, advises him to include the word "unifier."

On inauguration day, Trump echoed her suggestion. "My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier," he said — as he then turned around to acknowledge her.

MELANIA TRUMP CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY AS MINNEAPOLIS TENSIONS REMAIN HIGH FOLLOWING FEDERAL SHOOTINGS

Leading up to that day, another scene in the film depicts a meeting of the first couple with the director of the U.S. Secret Service, Sean Curran, and an event-planning leader.

In the scene, the first lady showed serious concerns about the inaugural parade, which, due to weather concerns, was eventually moved inside, to the relief of Mrs. Trump.

First lady Melania Trump

The new film "MELANIA" hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The first lady said that their son, Barron Trump, would not be OK with getting out of the car at public stops. (Amazon MGM Studios)

Melania Trump

Melania Trump is pictured at the "Melania" premiere in Washington, D.C. (Nikos DeGruccio/Fox News Digital)

Trump and Melania at New Year's event

The new film shows a number of interactions between the first couple.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

She also noted that their son, Barron, would not be OK with getting out of the car at public stops.

Mrs. Trump's exclusive senior advisor and agent, Marc Beckman, who structured the deal on behalf of the first lady with Amazon MGM Studios, told Fox News Digital he hopes viewers see and realize just how committed Mrs. Trump is to everything she does.

"When it comes to being on the world stage, she pays attention to every single detail," Beckman previously shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The first lady told Fox News Digital she "was very involved in post-production in the studio."

"As well as choosing the music [for] every scene — and also, we have a special score, 'Melania's Waltz' in the movie," said Mrs. Trump.

Melania Trump in a black dress at the red carpet of "Melania" movie premiere.

"When it comes to being on the world stage, she pays attention to every single detail," said producer Marc Beckman about the first lady.  (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together at the red carpet of the "Melania" premiere.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at the Trump Kennedy Center.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"I'm very proud of it, how we worked, all of us, together. The director, Brett Ratner — he was fantastic to work with, a great talent. All of the producers — really a great team," she added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Scenes in the film also show the first lady conferring with fashion designer Adam Lippes, as they refined her inauguration outfits. 

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

In another scene, she is shown speaking French during a discussion of the "Be Best" initiative with Brigitte Macron, underscoring her multifaceted background and fluency in five languages.

Barron Trump and Melania Trump arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump

In one scene in the new film "MELANIA," the first lady expressed serious concerns about the inaugural parade, which, due to weather concerns, was eventually moved inside, to Mrs. Trump's relief. (Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump ultimately secured a $25 million investment in foster youth to be included in the president's 2026 fiscal year budget.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Furthering her passion for children around the world, Mrs. Trump is shown in the film meeting with Queen Victoria of Spain at Mar-a-Largo to discuss their various children's initiatives.

Producer Marc Beckman on 'Melania' film: 'She's so above these magazines' Video

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue