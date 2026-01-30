Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle

'MELANIA' world premiere: President Trump, first lady, RFK Jr, Nicki Minaj and more light up red carpet

Cabinet members, singers, designers, business leaders all attended red carpet event at Trump Kennedy Center

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
President Trump and first lady on red carpet at ‘MELANIA’ movie premiere Video

President Trump and first lady on red carpet at ‘MELANIA’ movie premiere

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump appear on Jan. 29 at the Trump Kennedy Center debut of 'MELANIA,' discussing the documentary that follows her for 20 days before Trump's inauguration as 47th president. (Fox News Digital)

Washington, DC – Leading political figures, celebrities and "cultural iconoclasts" known the world over walked the red carpet at the "MELANIA" world premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening in front of the media and invited guests.

First lady Melania Trump hosted the debut of her new film, which provides an up-close look at her life across 20 days before the inauguration of the 47th president as she and President Donald Trump prepared to return to the White House. 

Fox News Digital was on hand at the red carpet for the evening's festivities. 

The woman at the center of it all donned a black Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit for the premiere. 

Both she and President Trump took questions from reporters while on the carpet.

Melania Trump in a black dress at the red carpet of "Melania" movie premiere.

The first lady dazzled on Thursday evening as she debuted her new film "MELANIA" at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The president called the film "a modern-day history of the White House."

"People really like [the film]," he told reporters. "I can see it being very successful over a period of time."

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together at the red carpet of the "Melania" premiere.

"People really like [the film]. I can see it being very successful over a period of time," said the president about Melania Trump's newest project. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Mrs. Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, also made an appearance on the red carpet in honor of his daughter.

Melania Trump was raised in Slovenia by her parents while the country was still under Communist rule. Her mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away in January 2024 at age 78. Both her parents became U.S. citizens in 2018.  

Viktor Knavs walking down red carpet at the premiere of "Melania" movie.

When asked by Fox News Digital if he was proud of his daughter for her latest project, Viktor Knavs responded without hesitation: "Yes." (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

When asked by Fox News Digital if he was proud of his daughter, he responded without hesitation: "Yes."

Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj also made an appearance at the Thursday evening event, wearing a long ruched light-blue gown.

She recently described herself as Trump's "No. 1 fan" and was pictured holding his hand at a U.S. Treasury event.  

"[Trump] is a different human being. This is a different president. This is a different kind of leader," she said at the Treasury event. 

Nicki Minaj in a long light blue gown at the red carpet of "Melania" premiere.

Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "MELANIA" in Washington, D.C. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"This is a businessman and an authentic human being," she also said. "So when he says he wants to contribute something long term way after he’s in office, that’s what he means."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, also appeared on the red carpet with members of his family in attendance as well.

Mehmet Oz and family dressed up at the red carpet of the "Melania" premiere.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Lisa Oz, Oliver Oz and Daphne Oz pose together at the "MELANIA" World Premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center on Thursday night. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

His wife, Lisa Oz, wore a brown long-sleeve dress, his daughter Daphne dazzled in a brown sparkly ensemble, and his son Oliver joined them for the occasion.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins was also at the event, wearing a black embellished blazer with a red clutch.

Brooke Rollins wearing a black embellished dress and blazer and holding a red clutch at the red carpet "Melania"

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is shown arriving for the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's new movie. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Skye Hankey, the daughter-in-law of car-loan billionaire tycoon Don Hankey, was spotted donning a black asymmetrical dress with leather gloves and clutch in hand. 

Skye Hankey attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center

Skye Hanke poses at the world premiere of "MELANIA" on Thursday night. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Also spotted on the red carpet were Department of Housing & Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Alina Habba.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the red carpet for the premiere of "Melania" movie.

Many Cabinet members of the Trump administration walked the red carpet, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The first lady sat with her director Brett Ratner and producers Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman in the presidential box.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital that she's very proud of the film and how her team worked together on it. 

"The director, Brett Ratner, was fantastic to work with, a great talent, all of the producers — really a great team," she added.

Brett Ratner and marc beckman at premiere

"MELANIA" director Brett Ratner poses with producer Marc Beckman on the Thursday evening red carpet. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Other guests at the premiere included second lady Usha Vance — who recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child — plus fashion designer Adam Lippes, interior designer Tham Kannalikham, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, hip-hop musician Waka Flocka Flame and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In addition, Jordan Belfort, Dr. Phil McGraw, former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and fashion designer Andre Soriano attended — as well as many others.

Group of dressed guests posing on red carpet of "Melania" premiere.

A group of attendees stands in the Hall of States at the Trump Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Soriano told Fox News Digital that Mrs. Trump is the "icon of [the U.S.]."

"I'm so glad that we have a first lady that not just cares for the youth of America, but also she's just so glamorous," he said.

Andre Soriano Atelier dressed in an all-black formal suit with an oversized sculptural headpiece, holding white flowers at "Melania" premiere.

"This outfit is about freedom," said fashion designer Andre Soriano. "It's almost rebellious in a sense, but it's about couture and fashion." (Fox News)

Soriano designed his all-black outfit featuring a dramatic black top hat.

He said it was all about "freedom."

First lady melania trump answers questions on red carpet with fox news digital

The first lady told Fox News Digital she is very proud of the film and how her team worked together on the project. (Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images)

"It's almost rebellious in a sense, but it's about couture and fashion," said Soriano.

He added, "I want to represent our first lady because it's high-end fashion, she's the fixture of our country right now. She's such an inspiration to move our country forward."

First lady Melania Trump celebrates documentary release at NYSE Video

Kelly McGreal of Fox News Digital contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

