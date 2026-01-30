'MELANIA' world premiere: President Trump, first lady, RFK Jr, Nicki Minaj and more light up red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leading political figures, celebrities and "cultural iconoclasts" known the world over walked the red carpet at the "MELANIA" world premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening in front of the media and invited guests.

First lady Melania Trump hosted the debut of her new film, which provides an up-close look at her life across 20 days before the inauguration of the 47th president as she and President Donald Trump prepared to return to the White House.

Fox News Digital was on hand at the red carpet for the evening's festivities.

The woman at the center of it all donned a black Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit for the premiere.

Both she and President Trump took questions from reporters while on the carpet.

The president called the film "a modern-day history of the White House."

"People really like [the film]," he told reporters. "I can see it being very successful over a period of time."

Mrs. Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, also made an appearance on the red carpet in honor of his daughter.

Melania Trump was raised in Slovenia by her parents while the country was still under Communist rule. Her mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away in January 2024 at age 78. Both her parents became U.S. citizens in 2018.

When asked by Fox News Digital if he was proud of his daughter, he responded without hesitation: "Yes."

Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj also made an appearance at the Thursday evening event, wearing a long ruched light-blue gown.

She recently described herself as Trump's "No. 1 fan" and was pictured holding his hand at a U.S. Treasury event.

"[Trump] is a different human being. This is a different president. This is a different kind of leader," she said at the Treasury event.

"This is a businessman and an authentic human being," she also said. "So when he says he wants to contribute something long term way after he’s in office, that’s what he means."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, also appeared on the red carpet with members of his family in attendance as well.

His wife, Lisa Oz, wore a brown long-sleeve dress, his daughter Daphne dazzled in a brown sparkly ensemble, and his son Oliver joined them for the occasion.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins was also at the event, wearing a black embellished blazer with a red clutch.

Skye Hankey, the daughter-in-law of car-loan billionaire tycoon Don Hankey, was spotted donning a black asymmetrical dress with leather gloves and clutch in hand.

Also spotted on the red carpet were Department of Housing & Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and Alina Habba.

The first lady sat with her director Brett Ratner and producers Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman in the presidential box.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital that she's very proud of the film and how her team worked together on it.

"The director, Brett Ratner, was fantastic to work with, a great talent, all of the producers — really a great team," she added.

Other guests at the premiere included second lady Usha Vance — who recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child — plus fashion designer Adam Lippes, interior designer Tham Kannalikham, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, hip-hop musician Waka Flocka Flame and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In addition, Jordan Belfort, Dr. Phil McGraw, former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and fashion designer Andre Soriano attended — as well as many others.

Soriano told Fox News Digital that Mrs. Trump is the "icon of [the U.S.]."

"I'm so glad that we have a first lady that not just cares for the youth of America, but also she's just so glamorous," he said.

Soriano designed his all-black outfit featuring a dramatic black top hat.

He said it was all about "freedom."

"It's almost rebellious in a sense, but it's about couture and fashion," said Soriano.

He added, "I want to represent our first lady because it's high-end fashion, she's the fixture of our country right now. She's such an inspiration to move our country forward."

Kelly McGreal of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.