Tim Tebow announces his father's death in emotional post

Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow announced on social media Friday that his father, Bob, has passed away at age 78.

"Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home! Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever!" Tim Tebow wrote.

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In 2016, the former Florida Gators quarterback announced in an interview with People that his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, 'Jesus,' Tim continued in his tribute to his father. "He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face. Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon Dad!"

In 1985, Bob and his wife, Pam, moved their young family to Mindanao, Philippines where Bob's goal was to "share the Gospel with every man, woman, and child."

After his Parkinson's diagnosis, Bob went back to the Philippines to do what he'd done for years – he visited children in orphanages. "When you see Dad in a third-world country with hurting people, you're like, 'that's what he's meant to do,'" Tim told PEOPLE in 2015. "It's his most comfortable place to be in the world."

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Bob Tebow is survived by his wife, five children and eight grandchildren.