Andes virus linked to cruise ship deaths raises concern over human-to-human spread

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As health officials track the hantavirus outbreak that began on the MV Hondius cruise ship, attention is turning to the Andes virus, a rare strain from South America that is causing concern.

The virus stemming from the cruise ship, which has caused around eight cases and three deaths as of May 11, was identified by the World Health Organization as the Andes strain.

Unlike most forms of hantavirus, which spread from rodents to humans, Andes is the only strain that is able to transmit from person to person, heightening fears about how outbreaks could unfold under the right conditions.

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"The Andes strain has been increasing recently as rodents migrate north toward Buenos Aires in hot, wet climate conditions," Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, told Fox News Digital. "It is predominately a rodent virus – current sequencing shows no mutations so far."

The virus is endemic primarily in Argentina, Chile and parts of southern South America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is primarily carried by a wild rodent species known as the long-tailed pygmy rice rat.

The Andes strain tends to cause more serious complications, including hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), according to Siegel.

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HPS is a rare but severe respiratory disease that mainly affects the lungs, causing fluid buildup that makes it hard to breathe. It can quickly become life-threatening, with 38% of people who develop respiratory symptoms dying from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early symptoms of HPS can include fatigue, fever and muscle aches, with about half of all patients also experiencing headaches, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems, like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, per the CDC.

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Symptoms typically appear between four and 42 days after exposure. In most cases, only people with symptoms are able to spread the virus to others.

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While the Andes virus does have the capability to spread person to person, Siegel noted that studies show it is still rare.

"There is currently no treatment or vaccine," the doctor noted. "The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases is working on monoclonal antibodies, and an MRNA vaccine is in the works."

Patients with the virus typically receive supportive care, including rest, hydration and medications to manage symptoms.

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Health experts have shared that the Andes virus appears to spread much less efficiently than more contagious viruses like measles, influenza and COVID.

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The CDC has stated that overall risk to the American public and travelers remains "extremely low."

"Andes virus testing is limited to people who have relevant symptoms and exposure history," the agency wrote. "If you think you had contact with a person with Andes virus and are experiencing symptoms, contact a medical professional or your state or local health department immediately."