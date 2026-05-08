Disappointed cruise passengers erupt as alcohol ban affects major voyages

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A temporary alcohol ban will roll out at a Caribbean destination next week — leaving cruise passengers high and dry on shore.

The Bahamas will suspend alcohol sales as the country holds elections on Tuesday, May 12.

A government notice obtained by Fox News Digital says the ban will take place that day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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The Parliamentary Commissioner is suspending sales of "intoxicating liquor" while polls remain open during that time.

"Any person selling or exposing or offering for sale any intoxicating liquor during such hours shall be deemed to be so doing while not holding a license under the provisions of the Business License Act," the notice warns.

The restriction covers all Bahamian islands, including private islands operated by cruise companies.

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Cruise giant Royal Caribbean confirmed to People magazine that the ban applies to its private island, CocoCay.

Two Royal Caribbean ships, Oasis of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas, will be visiting CocoCay during that time.

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Alcohol will continue to be sold aboard ships while the ban is in place on shore, a Royal Caribbean official said. But guests on cruise ships visiting Bahamian ports May 12 cannot purchase alcohol ashore.

"Royal Caribbean is respecting and complying with all local laws and regulations, as we do with every destination we visit," a company spokesperson said.

"Not a way to treat customers who cruise four times a year."

One outraged customer vented on X, writing that she would be in the Bahamas on a special trip with her husband and felt that she learned about the restrictions too late.

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"We scheduled a trip with stops in the Bahamas for our 40th anniversary," the woman wrote. "We are going with 26 of our friends. Planned activities at CocoCay and Nassau."

The X user continued, "The general election has banned all alcohol for the two days we are there. And we find out only two days before we leave? Not a way to treat customers who cruise four times a year."

The woman added that she "would have picked a different itinerary to celebrate with our friends" if she had known about the ban earlier.

A traveler in the Facebook group Royal Caribbean Cruise Tips & Updates 2026 recounted, "This just happened to us on April 30th, and it really sucked the life out of our day visit to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island."

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"The bartenders and waitstaff were standing around bummed also, and it was painful all around," the traveler added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Royal Caribbean for further comment.