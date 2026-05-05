Disney adults trend continues to grow as Kylie Kelce, Brenda Song chime in on the topic

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Kylie Kelce may soon become one of those Disney adults who visit the parks without her kids.

On a recent episode of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," the podcast host and wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, said she's starting to believe that Disney World and Disneyland are more for adults than children.

Brenda Song, star of the hit Netflix show "Running Point," joined the pod on Thursday, April 30, as the two women discussed trips to the resorts.

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"I have realized that it is not for the kids, it’s for us," Kylie Kelce wife said. "And as adults, we can appreciate the magic and also the food and beverage — and also, our legs can do it. It’s a lot."

Song, who is engaged to Macaulay Culkin, is a former Disney star. She said she'd love to be Kylie Kelce's personal guide at the parks.

She is best known for her Disney Channel roles, including London Tipton on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody."

"Please — I’m a Disney adult," Song said. "That’s my dream."

"Perfect because I refuse to go there unless I have a Disney adult at my beck and call," Kylie Kelce said, adding that she's not a Disney adult and relies on experienced park-goers to help navigate the experience.

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The Kelces have four daughters ranging in age from 6 years old to 13 months, and they've visited Disney World many times, Kelce said.

They recently took the crew in November 2025 before the former football star's 38th birthday.

Song and Culkin have two boys together.

"As an adult, I feel like me and Mac love Disneyland more than our children do," Song said.

"Just as a kid, growing up, it was always there and, having worked on Disney Channel in my teenage years, we would just go after work. They always had events there," Song told Kylie Kelce on the podcast.

"We went so often, it was kinda like the coolest backyard in the world," she added. "So it feels like home. But Disney World, to me, is truly like the most magical place."

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Song said a favorite of hers is the "Minnie Van" service, a private, on-demand ride service at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, featuring red-and-white polka-dotted SUVs.

"Disney is probably the most iconic brand in entertainment."

"Disney Parks are for the young and the young at heart — for anyone who believes happiness and fun don’t have an age limit," a Disney spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Reactions to so-called Disney adults have been mixed online, with some embracing the trend and others questioning it.

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"Adults who just happen to like Disney but have other interests and hobbies — good," one user wrote on Reddit, while adding that making it "99% of their personality" can go too far.

Others disagreed, with one commenter saying they "can’t help but judge" adults who are overly obsessed with the park.

Fox News Digital previously reported that some Disney enthusiasts take their passion to extremes, from having Disney-themed weddings to using Disney-themed funeral urns.

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Experts say the appeal often goes beyond simple fandom, with many adults drawn to the parks for a sense of nostalgia, comfort and connection.

"Disney is probably the most iconic brand in entertainment," pop culture historian Roy Schwartz previously told Fox News Digital.

"They’re associated with classic, timeless, innocent stories. … That's very appealing to childless adults who're looking for a way to recapture or keep alive that feeling of delight and comfort."

Deirdre Bardolf of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.