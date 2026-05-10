Tsunami of sewage from Mexico barrels toward US coastline, officials warn

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Some of Southern California’s best-known beaches are facing repeated closures as sewage continues to contaminate coastal waters.

In Coronado, a beach community near San Diego, county officials have issued advisories urging visitors to avoid water contact. Warning signs along the shoreline caution that exposure could lead to illness as polluted runoff enters the Pacific Ocean.

The issue is largely linked to the Tijuana River, which carries untreated wastewater from Mexico into U.S. waters. Ocean currents then push the contamination north along the coastline.

MULTIPLE BEACHES DEEMED UNSAFE AS OFFICIALS ISSUE URGENT HEALTH WARNINGS TO PUBLIC

Officials say the scale of the problem is significant. As much as 30 million gallons of sewage-contaminated water can flow into the Pacific Ocean daily from Tijuana, polluting beaches along the Southern California coast, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Even high-end beachfront properties have been affected. Waters near the historic Hotel del Coronado have faced closures due to unsafe conditions, the outlet noted.

Sewage pollution from the Tijuana River has been linked to respiratory problems and other illnesses in nearby communities.

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Hydrogen sulfide, a gas commonly associated with sewage, can irritate the eyes and respiratory system and in higher concentrations may cause more serious health effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Exposure to contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, while airborne toxins have been linked to headaches and breathing problems.

Doctors and community advocates say children have been especially impacted, with some reporting increased asthma symptoms, skin rashes and other health issues tied to the pollution, California publication CalMatters reported.

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Residents have also raised concerns about persistent odors along the coastline.

"There’s a really unpleasant sewage odor outside that drifts into my apartment," one user wrote on Reddit. "This has been happening for months with no improvement."

"It's nasty," another user added. "This has been going on for too long."

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Fox News Digital previously reported that the sewage issue has drawn attention at the federal level, with officials warning of broader impacts on public health and national security.

President Donald Trump has called on Mexico to address the flow of untreated wastewater entering the United States, describing it as a threat to nearby communities.

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Local leaders have said the contamination has affected tourism and even military operations, including Navy SEAL training at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

Louis Casiano and Emma Colton of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.