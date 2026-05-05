US issues travel warning for breathtaking vacation destination as crime, unrest surge

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American tourists are being warned to exercise caution in a Latin American country, with a "do not travel" warning issued for one of its provinces.

The State Department on April 28 updated its Level 2 travel advisory for Bolivia, urging Americans to "exercise increased caution."

A South American country bordering Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile and Paraguay, Bolivia is known for its jungles, salt flats and Andean landscapes.

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The country draws tourists to its administrative capital, La Paz, as well as to Lake Titicaca, which sits between Bolivia and Peru.

Despite its existing Level 2 status, the State Department's latest update added new warnings for Bolivia.

The advisory notes that petty crime is common in the country, "especially in popular tourist spots."

Officials are using people to "stay aware of your surroundings," the advisory noted.

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"Large demonstrations about local politics and the economic situation can happen with little warning. Demonstrations may block transportation and other essential services."

U.S. government employees in El Alto, Bolivia's second-largest city, are "encouraged to pay extra attention to their surroundings" due to petty crime, the notice said.

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Tourists are also urged not to travel to the province of Chapare "for any reason."

"Significant amounts of coca are produced illegally in Chapare Province," the advisory noted.

"Local police presence is limited, and there is a higher prevalence of violent crime associated with narco-trafficking."

The State Department also said that U.S. government employees need "special authorization" to travel to Chapare Province.

Americans visiting Bolivia are urged to stay vigilant.

The advisory added, "The U.S. government has limited ability to offer emergency services to U.S. citizens in Chapare Province."

Americans visiting Bolivia are urged to stay vigilant, avoid crowds and follow local updates, as well as to travel with insurance and emergency plans.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. State Department for additional comment.

Bolivia joins a growing list of destinations recently flagged by U.S. officials.

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Last month, the State Department updated its travel advisory for Azerbaijan, a South Caucasus country between Eastern Europe and Western Asia, over Iran-linked security concerns.

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Officials also issued a security alert for Tirana, Albania, cautioning that Iran-linked groups may target Americans.