Kirk Cameron heads to Georgia public library amid 'crumbling' morality in US: 'People need hope'

FIRST ON FOX: Actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron has held several story hour events at public libraries across America in recent weeks and months, with a focus on his illustrated children's book, "As You Grow," which imparts biblical wisdom.

Now, he's taking his next step — and "it couldn't come at a better time," he said, "given the crumbling state of the morality of our nation."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Cameron, based in Los Angeles, said he'll be appearing at another public library this week as he works to "take back story hour" for kids and families in "a woke and broke America."

KIRK CAMERON, ‘RESPONDING TO THE CRIES OF PARENTS’ WHO ‘FEEL BULLIED,’ IS HEADED TO MORE PUBLIC LIBRARIES

"More parents," said Cameron, "have been crying out more loudly than when we first started this book tour in December."

On Thursday, he'll visit the Chatham County Public Library in Savannah, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to share his pro-faith, pro-family and pro-country messages. Chatham County is located on the state's Atlantic coast.

Cameron will be joined at the event by Coffey Anderson, the country singer-songwriting star based in Texas best known for his patriotic hit, "Mr. Red White and Blue."

The two will address an expected crowd of about 1,000 people at the event.

Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, have reserved a room at the library for three hours. The room they've booked holds 200 people — so they're prepared to usher in several groups of attendees during the time period they have allotted.

Americans want "real faith and morality for our children," said Cameron.

KIRK CAMERON GREETED BY OVERFLOW NEW YORK LIBRARY CROWD FOR MESSAGE OF FAITH, FAMILY, COUNTRY

He said that "people are beginning to see the speed and intensity with which an alternate set of values is taking over our culture — and the Grammy performance the other night is a perfect picture of the moral state of the union."

"People are crying out even more now," Cameron emphasized.

"You had a mainstream celebrity dressed up as Satan, and men dressed as women performing erotic acts on stage, with no warning — all sponsored by your favorite health care professional, Pfizer," he added of the Grammy Awards ceremony shown on Sunday evening on CBS.

"If we don't turn the tide quickly, it will soon be ‘The Sam Smith Show’ in your kid's classroom," said Cameron. "That's why I'm hitting the road and going state to state, library to library, to sound the alarm and wake up those who are asleep or on the sidelines — so that we can win back the hearts and minds of our children."

"Change in America does not begin at the White House. It begins at your house."

Cameron also told Fox News Digital on Wednesday, "We can't look to celebrities to do that. We can't look to the government or to schools to do that. Change in America does not begin at the White House," he said. "It begins at your house."

Cameron's book, "As You Grow," is an illustrated children's book that tells the story of an oak tree throughout its multiple seasons of life. The story encourages children to develop and share the virtues of patience, joy, kindness, compassion, self-control and other biblical values .

KIRK CAMERON DECLARES A WIN OVER TWO PUBLIC LIBRARIES THAT DENIED HIM STORY HOURS BUT NOW HAVE ‘CAVED’

Cameron told Fox News Digital previously that at his appearances at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Scarsdale Public Library in Scarsdale, New York, people came up to him and thanked him for taking the time to sharing his Christian values and beliefs .

It's why he's determined, he said, to visit many other public libraries "where people are crying out for someone to push back and stand up and bring the kinds of values that made this country free and led to its blessings."

Cameron and his publisher said they were turned down earlier by some 50 public libraries around the country who were either not interested in hosting Cameron because of his points of view — or simply ignored his queries and outreach, essentially saying "no" by their silence.

Yet when Cameron and Brave Books "pushed back on two of them, they opened up," said the actor and writer. "And we turned out [there] and were greeted by thousands of people in Indianapolis and Scarsdale."

"'We love what you're bringing, and we're so thankful that you're here.'"

Cameron and his publisher noted that both the Indianapolis and Scarsdale public libraries previously held "drag queen story hours" at their facilities — events widely publicized on the libraries' websites and in local listings.

Given that these types of events are taking place regularly in American society, Cameron said that "many people are looking for some way to be represented. They're looking for some way to let their voices be heard and show what they stand for."

He said, "The message I kept hearing was, ‘Thank you for coming to our city. People have passed us by and written us off thinking that we want this woke mafia to teach these values to our children — and it's not true. We love what you're bringing, and we're so thankful that you're here.'"

Cameron's tour of public libraries will take several months, he said.

His entire family, including his parents and his sister, Candace Cameron Bure, stand behind him in his efforts to share his belief in traditional values across the country, he said.

SURFER BETHANY HAMILTON SPEAKS OUT AGAINST NEW RULE ALLOWING TRANSGENDER WOMEN TO COMPETE WITH FEMALES

Camerson and his wife, Chelsea, have six children, four of whom are adopted.

As he previously told Fox News Digital, "People are saying they want to be part of something that is letting others know, 'We don't want this woke garbage. We want the right kinds of values that lead to our children, our families and our communities flourishing.'"

And "they see this opportunity as an opportunity to be part of something that they believe could turn the country around."

At the end of the day, he added, "there are millions of Christians, parents, patriots and concerned Americans who realize that we are in a battle for the hearts and minds of our children."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said, "I'm going to lead the charge with story hour."

He noted on Wednesday that at his previous public library appearances, "People were happy. They were cheerful. It was like they were seeing a ray of hope coming through the dark clouds. That's what so many Americans are looking for," added Cameron.

"They feel like the light is being snuffed out by this oppressive system of ideas that goes against what they believe in and what they want for their children."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He said, "People need hope like they need air. We all do. Otherwise, we suffocate. That's why I'm doing this. And that's why we're putting out the invitation, for others to join us in the battle for the hearts and minds of our kids."

Noting that he's been hearing from pastors, governors, singers, celebrities and many others who want to join him now in this effort, he said, "We need a whole new generation of heroes to rise up — and who raises these heroes? It's parents — parents who teach faith and morality and love to their children."