Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'

Former trans and gay activist K. Yang is turning the tables on woke ideology and setting out to undo public schools' indoctrination by "de-programming" children who have been exposed to radical gender ideology in the classroom.

"Ten years ago, no one had ever heard of a ‘trans child,’" she said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"The work that I was doing at the LGBT center was helping to pave the way for the creation and normalization of the so-called ‘trans child.’ [But] Children are not trans, and children cannot consent to puberty blockers, wrong sex hormones and surgeries that alter their healthy bodies and sterilize them," she added.

Yang told co-hosts Emily Compagno and Pete Hegseth that the funding from the New York State Department of Public Health covered the work she did on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in her early twenties and allowed her to focus on indoctrinating children with radical gender ideology similar to what has become a source of controversy in classrooms across the nation.

DETRANSITIONER SHARES EMOTIONAL STORY ON WHY SHE'S SUING DOCTORS WHO PERFORMED DOUBLE MASTECTOMY

"We used themes of acceptance, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention in order to gain sympathy and trust from teachers and parents…" she said, adding that her work led to the changes she subsequently set out to undo by becoming a "de-programmer."

Yang said she works as a "de-programmer" independently and is not looking to sell any services, but instead focuses on helping others become informed enough to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

"The work that I do is completely non-coercive. I'm not here to force anyone to listen to me," she said.

BIDEN ADMIN HOLDING SCHOOL LUNCH MONEY ‘HOSTAGE’ TO FORCE TRANSGENDER POLICIES, ACTIVIST PARENT SAYS

"I seek to provide research, information and resources that mothers, fathers, grandparents and families in general can use to empower themselves to make the best choices for them and their children."

Yang said the conversations she has with children and teens who have been swayed by their school's curriculum are confidential and come from direct referrals through people and organizations she knows well.

She added that her "de-programming" efforts are something she does "out of [her] heart."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ENDORSES TRANSGENDER YOUTH SEX-CHANGE OPERATIONS, ‘TOP SURGERY,’ HORMONE THERAPY

"I feel for the parents and families that are struggling with this, because I know so intimately what they're going through, as I was indoctrinated and programmed to this ideology myself."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yang serves as an activist for biological women, including championing for women's rights in athletics and other sex-based rights for women and girls.

She also led a group to protest Biden's executive order on gender identity in Washington, D.C.