Kirk Cameron greeted by overflow New York library crowd for message of faith, family, country

Scarsdale, N.Y. — Kirk Cameron received an enthusiastic reception from families on Friday as he delivered an uplifting message of faith, love and patriotism at Scarsdale Public Library in Westchester County, New York.

The crowd exceeded space limitations, forcing Cameron to do two readings of his new children's book in the hour allotted for the program. Hundreds of people waiting in line never got inside the library.

"We’re here because we love God, we love our families, our children, we love our country and we love Scarsdale Public Library," the actor, writer and producer said before the lively audience while promoting his book, "As You Grow."

"We’re so grateful that we get to be here and read this story," he said.

Cameron led the crowd in a rendition of "God Bless America" after his first reading, upon the suggestion of a grandfather in the audience.

"God gave your children to you and not to the government," Cameron said at one point, generating enthusiastic applause in response.

"As You Grow" tells the tale of an acorn that blossoms into a mighty oak tree and then dispenses wisdom to the animals that live within the shelter of its branches.

"As you grow strong, grow in gentleness," reads one of the messages from the book.

Not every library has allowed the message to be heard.

More than 50 public libraries around the country either outright rejected Cameron’s requests to conduct readings or did not respond to requests on his behalf.

Yet an estimated 2,500 people attended his reading in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday. It was the biggest crowd the library had seen in 137 years, according to the library's comments.

A crowd of close to 1,000 attended the Scarsdale reading, according to an estimate by Cameron's publisher, Brave Books.

The Scarsdale Public Library also originally told him it was not interested in hosting him for a program at its facility. It finally acquiesced, allowing Cameron to book a room for the event.

The library, in an earlier statement to Fox News Digital, said it replied to Cameron's representatives early on, "Thank you for thinking of us, but we are not interested in this program." It later worked with the publisher to confirm a room booking.

Not everybody got to hear the author speak. The library refused to let Cameron host additional readings after the scheduled one-hour time slot had expired.

"We went to the library to ask if we could extend our time to read to the rest of the families," Brave Books spokesman Zac Bell told Fox News Digital. "They told us no."

Scarsdale Public Library director Elizabeth Bermel was not available for comment.

"I came here because of [Cameron’s] values," said Marie Wayne of Hawthorne, New York, among those disappointed not to see Cameron speak.

"We thought we were going to get in and out just like that. We were very surprised to see this many people."

"This could not have been a more beautiful reception," Cameron told Fox News Digital between readings, adding afterward that he was disappointed the library would not allow him to speak longer.

"This is about helping kids grow in wisdom through the seasons of their life."

"We were blown away by Indianapolis, and the room was absolutely filled here. We could not be happier with the reception."

He remains surprised by the refusal of so many public libraries to welcome his message or the effort by many to label his book "controversial."

"It seems sort of silly, right? There are no skeletons in the closet here," he told Fox News Digital.

"This is about helping kids grow in wisdom through the seasons of their life and learn how to be kind and loving and strong and gentle and compassionate toward others."

He added, "I don’t know why anybody would push back on a message like that."