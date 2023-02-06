Ted Cruz blasts shocking Satan-themed performance at Grammys: 'This is evil'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., joined a chorus of Republicans and conservatives voicing outrage over a controversial performance during Sunday night's Grammys which featured a singer dressed as the Devil.

"Nonbinary" singer Sam Smith's duet with transgender artist Kim Petras for their song, "Unholy," featured Smith wearing Devil horns, while Petras gyrated in a cage against the backdrop of flames. Dancers dressed as demons bowed and crawled around Smith.

"This…is…evil," Cruz wrote in response to a tweet of the performance shared by conservative commentator Liz Wheeler.

"Don't fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up," she remarked.

SAM SMITH'S MUSIC VIDEO WITH NIPPLE PASTIES AND CORSETS BREAKS TWITTER: ‘DEGENERATE HOLLYWOOD CULTURE’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. also condemned the "demonic" performance, which immediately featured "sponsored by Pfizer," afterwards.

"The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer. And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work," she wrote.

The congresswoman was referring to a new abortion clinic from the Satanic Temple called"The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic" that's offering "free religious medication abortion."

Conservative news outlet Red Voice Media also blasted the performance as "Satanic."

"Satanic Grammy's Performance, They're Not Even Hiding It Does anyone even watch Hollyweird award shows anymore?" the account asked.

Dominique Samuels, a political commentator and journalist from the UK, bashed the performance as a "dark" and "nasty" influence harming children.

"For the people still wondering why we have a problem with Sam Smith pushing the degenerate and satanic Hollywood agenda. We don’t want dark, nasty energy like this influencing our children," she tweeted.

"It’s got nothing to do with his sexuality," she argued in a follow-up tweet. "It’s got everything to do with celebrities being used to push an extremely dark agenda and then pretending it’s about sexuality. It’s not. It’s about something else entirely. The hellish stage setup and devil horns give you a hint."

‘NON-BINARY’ SINGER SAM SMITH CLAIMS THE MUSIC INDUSTRY ‘ISN’T USED TO QUEER ARTISTS'

Ryan Cunningham, former campaign manager for Thomas Devore, a Republican Nominee for Illinois Attorney General, saw a disparity between how one Christmas song was "cancelled" by the left, while they approved the Sam Smith performance.

"Of course, the radical left would support a satanic video like this last night at the Grammys but want to #cancel Baby is Cold Outside because it's sexist," he tweeted.

Other conservative commentators thought the explicit performance was motivated less by a devotion to devil-worship than a desperate attempt to be relevant.

Music video producer and director Robby Starbuck tweeted, "People like Sam Smith who love to mock Christianity and use Satanic themes always think they’re super edgy artists by doing it. In reality it’s not edgy. It’s boring, vile, rehashed shock tactics that Hollywood seals clap for because they’re evil & stupid."