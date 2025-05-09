Photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt feeding baby while working goes viral

A photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tackling her other big job went viral Thursday.

Just before Mother's Day, Leavitt was photographed feeding her nine-month-old son Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed "Niko," while typing at her desk. The photo was captured by Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, and posted on her official White House account.

Martin was impressed by Leavitt juggling the two tasks, a rare glimpse of the press secretary behind-the-scenes when she is not at the podium fielding questions from reporters.

"Walked in to @PressSec typing with one hand, and feeding her son with the other. Super Mom!" Martin posted on X. It had more than 9 million views on X as of Friday afternoon.

Leavitt is married to 59-year-old Nicholas Riccio, a successful real estate developer. The couple got married in January, just days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. They got engaged in December during the Christmas holiday in 2023.

Their son, Niko, was born on July 10, 2024.

According to The Sun, Leavitt has been open about her work-life balance as a mother of a newborn baby.

The Sun reported in February that Leavitt shared in her Instagram story a picture of her baby with the caption: "Work at white house, baby bedtime routine, & then @seanhannity at 9pm."

Leavitt, 27, is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history.

She started her career in the White House as an intern during President Donald Trump's first term before later joining the staff as an assistant press secretary under former White House press secretary, and now Fox News co-host, Kayleigh McEnany.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.