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White House plans guest hosts for press briefings while Karoline Leavitt takes maternity leave

VP JD Vance, cabinet officials and possibly even Trump himself are reportedly among those who may take the podium

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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WH unveils plan for 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arc’ in DC for America’s 250th Video

WH unveils plan for 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arc’ in DC for America’s 250th

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt closed Wednesday's briefing with images for Thursday's release of plans the U.S. Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C.

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The White House’s purported plan for a lineup of guest hosts to replace press secretary Karoline Leavitt while she is on maternity leave was revealed on Friday, according to a new report.

Politico’s White House bureau chief Dasha Burns reported on social media that Leavitt is scheduled to have her second child next week, a baby girl, and will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, "though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take."

"No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself," Burns added.

The White House confirmed the report to Fox News Digital.

WHITE HOUSE BABY BOOM IN FULL BLOOM AS USHA VANCE, TOP TRUMP AIDES ANNOUNCE PREGNANCIES

Karoline Leavitt speaking during a news conference in the White House briefing room

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2026. (Mattie Neretin/Bloomberg)

The White House has been experiencing something of a baby boom in recent months.

At least four women with close ties to the White House are pregnant, including Leavitt, second lady Usha Vance, and Katie Miller, who is married to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. 

The Vances announced in January that they are expecting their fourth child in July. The couple share three children together: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. 

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Vice President JD Vance answers questions during White House press briefing.

Politico’s White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns suggested that Vice President JD Vance will be one of the officials who will take a turn at the podium while Karoline Leavitt is on maternity leave. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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