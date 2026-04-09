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Ivanka Trump breaks down in emotional interview talking about her mother Ivana’s death, other challenges

President's daughter shed tears, pausing to compose herself when speaking about her late mom

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Ivanka Trump fights back tears discussing late mom’s impact in rare interview Video

Ivanka Trump fights back tears discussing late mom’s impact in rare interview

Ivanka Trump speaks candidly on "The Diary of a CEO," describing how her upbringing and her mother’s guidance shaped her perspective while she becomes visibly emotional revisiting a deeply personal loss.

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First daughter Ivanka Trump became emotional while discussing the loss of her mother and other personal challenges during a rare podcast appearance.

Speaking on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, Ivanka Trump reflected on the influence of her late mother, Ivana Trump, describing her as "extraordinary" and crediting her with shaping her values and outlook on life.

"My mother taught me a lot about bringing intention to what you do," she said.

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Ivanka Trump grew visibly emotional at several points during the interview, pausing to compose herself as she reflected on her mother’s sudden death in 2022.

"Losing a parent, it hits differently," she said, noting the impact of the loss on her and her family.

Ivana Trump, Tiger, and Ivanka Trump posing together

"My mother taught me a lot about bringing intention to what you do," said Ivanka Trump, pictured with her mother, Ivana.  (Mark Von Holden/WireImage)

She added that her family continues to keep her mother’s memory alive through stories and shared experiences.

The former White House advisor also spoke about her grandmother, who helped raise her and now lives with her family in Florida

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Ivanka Trump described her as "unbelievably nurturing" and said having her at her home is "a blessing."

At one point, she became tearful as she discussed her grandmother’s declining health, pausing the interview and asking for a tissue.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump standing together at an event.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are pictured with their mother — and work to keep their mother's memory alive, said Ivanka. (Ben Hider/Getty Images)

"I have a lot of love for this woman," she said.

Ivanka Trump also opened up about her husband Jared Kushner’s battle with thyroid cancer, revealing she sought therapy during a particularly difficult period after leaving Washington, D.C.

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She said her family was navigating multiple challenges at once, including Kushner’s diagnosis and the loss of her mother, while adjusting to life outside of government.

Ivanka Trump has chosen not to return to Washington during her father's second term, instead prioritizing her children and family life.

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The interview also touched on a traumatic moment involving her father.

She recalled watching in real time as President Donald Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump standing together at the Liberty Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C.

Trump also opened up about her husband Jared Kushner’s battle with thyroid cancer. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She said she was at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, by the pool with two of her children when the incident unfolded on television.

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"I was horrified, and I was scared, and I was protective of my children," she said.

Despite the shock, Ivanka Trump said she felt certain her father would survive.

Donald Trump standing with Melania Trump and family at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Ivanka Trump recalled watching in real time as her father was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

"I just knew it wasn’t his time," she said.

"I feel incredibly lucky that he was protected that day," she added.

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Trump also said she has forgiven Thomas Crooks — acknowledging that forgiveness can be difficult but necessary.

"My father is alive, and that is an extraordinary blessing for me as his daughter," she added.

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Reflecting on the series of personal challenges, Ivanka Trump said the experiences have reshaped her perspective on life.

"You can’t take things for granted in life — and I’ve learned that in numerous ways."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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