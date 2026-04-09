Ivanka Trump breaks down in emotional interview talking about her mother Ivana’s death, other challenges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First daughter Ivanka Trump became emotional while discussing the loss of her mother and other personal challenges during a rare podcast appearance.

Speaking on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, Ivanka Trump reflected on the influence of her late mother, Ivana Trump, describing her as "extraordinary" and crediting her with shaping her values and outlook on life.

"My mother taught me a lot about bringing intention to what you do," she said.

IVANKA TRUMP’S NEW WATER WORKOUT COULD PROMOTE HEALTHY AGING, EXPERT SAYS

Ivanka Trump grew visibly emotional at several points during the interview, pausing to compose herself as she reflected on her mother’s sudden death in 2022.

"Losing a parent, it hits differently," she said, noting the impact of the loss on her and her family.

She added that her family continues to keep her mother’s memory alive through stories and shared experiences.

The former White House advisor also spoke about her grandmother, who helped raise her and now lives with her family in Florida.

'MELANIA' WORLD PREMIERE: PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY, RFK JR, NICKI MINAJ AND MORE LIGHT UP RED CARPET

Ivanka Trump described her as "unbelievably nurturing" and said having her at her home is "a blessing."

At one point, she became tearful as she discussed her grandmother’s declining health, pausing the interview and asking for a tissue.

"I have a lot of love for this woman," she said.

Ivanka Trump also opened up about her husband Jared Kushner’s battle with thyroid cancer, revealing she sought therapy during a particularly difficult period after leaving Washington, D.C.

WHITE HOUSE EGG ROLL FOR EASTER FEATURES TRUMP FAMILY MEMBERS AMID FESTIVE CELEBRATION

She said her family was navigating multiple challenges at once, including Kushner’s diagnosis and the loss of her mother, while adjusting to life outside of government.

Ivanka Trump has chosen not to return to Washington during her father's second term, instead prioritizing her children and family life.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The interview also touched on a traumatic moment involving her father.

She recalled watching in real time as President Donald Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

She said she was at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, by the pool with two of her children when the incident unfolded on television.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"I was horrified, and I was scared, and I was protective of my children," she said.

Despite the shock, Ivanka Trump said she felt certain her father would survive.

"I just knew it wasn’t his time," she said.

"I feel incredibly lucky that he was protected that day," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Trump also said she has forgiven Thomas Crooks — acknowledging that forgiveness can be difficult but necessary.

"My father is alive, and that is an extraordinary blessing for me as his daughter," she added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Reflecting on the series of personal challenges, Ivanka Trump said the experiences have reshaped her perspective on life.

"You can’t take things for granted in life — and I’ve learned that in numerous ways."