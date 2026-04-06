White House Egg Roll for Easter celebrates 'patriotic spirit,' America's farmers and the USA

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The White House's annual Easter Egg Roll event was held Monday — with a special "patriotic spirit" theme as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed scores of Americans to the People’s House.

Held on the South Lawn, this year’s event included such activities as the beloved egg roll, a Be Best Military Card Writing Station, the Lunar Exploration Experience, egg coloring fun for kids and mini golf.

The occasion brought families together "to celebrate both the joy of Easter and the enduring blessings of liberty that define the American story," according to a release from the Office of the First Lady.

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There were also an array of activities, such as an AI-Creation Station, flower bouquet building, a flight lab, a sensory-friendly egg hunt — and live chickens.

America250 hosted an immersive experience celebrating America’s historic monuments through a "George the Star’s Journey" activity.

Spotted at the Egg Roll were some of the president’s children, including son Eric Trump and his wife Laura Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump opened the occasion by speaking from the South Portico, with an Easter bunny beside them.

In his speech, the president shared that this Easter is for America's egg farmers — noting that he was asked about egg prices last year and was asked to use plastic eggs for the roll.

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"It’s hard to believe they didn't want me to order eggs for the Easter egg roll, the Easter egg hunt that we have here every year. They wanted me to use plastic. I said, 'I'm not using plastic. We'll get it solved,'" said the president.

"Within a short period of time, eggs came down. … We had so many eggs, we didn't know what to do with them," Trump added. "Today we have more than 40,000 eggs supplied by all of the great egg farmers that are with us.'

He said the White House Egg Roll was anticipating between 30,000 and 50,000 Americans today to take part in all of the festivities.

"I want to thank all of the associations and the egg farmers, and all of the people that are here," said Trump.

The first lady spoke as well, wishing all Americans a happy Easter.

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"I hope you enjoy this beautiful day," Melania Trump said.

"We are celebrating a very special Easter egg roll this year because it's the 250th birthday of this beautiful nation. Enjoy it, and I hope you have a wonderful day."

Music was played at the festive event by The United States Marine Band, the Army Band, the Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps, the Navy Band and the Air Force Band.

Further down on the South Lawn, a stage featured popular child performer Go with YoYo.

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The tradition of the Reading Nook continued, with the first lady reading a book to children.

Guest readers this year included second lady Usha Vance, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Michael Kratsios, Office of Science and Technology policy director.

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There were 500 Americans who volunteered for this year’s Egg Roll event at the White House.