Ivanka Trump’s new water workout could promote healthy aging, expert says

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, has been hitting the water for a workout.

The 44-year-old mother of three has been open about her active lifestyle, which has included resistance training, racquet sports and jiu-jitsu lessons for the whole family, as Fox News Digital has reported.

Recently, Trump has been spotted paddleboarding in her home state of Florida. She was photographed on the water in a black athletic mini-dress with matching visor and sunglasses on Nov. 15.

In an Instagram post last year, Trump shared a video of her exercise routine with various equipment in the gym, noting in the caption that she used to focus primarily on cardio, yoga and Pilates.

"Since moving to Miami, I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined," she wrote.

"I believe in a strength-training approach built on foundational, time-tested and simple movements — squats, deadlifts, hinges, pushes and pulls. These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life."

Los Angeles-based celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh, who also practices paddleboarding, spoke with Fox News Digital about the activity's health benefits.

"When I’m out on the board, I feel my whole body working, but the first muscles that light up are my core and lats," he said. "Every time you pull the paddle through the water, you’re basically doing a controlled lat pull. My shoulders and upper back always feel it the next day."

The activity also works the lower body. "Your legs are quietly doing a ton of work — my glutes and hips are constantly firing just to keep me balanced, especially if there’s even a small ripple in the water," Ezekh said.

Rachel Williamson, a physical therapist at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, who is a frequent paddleboarder, added that the activity also helps to improve balance, which tends to decline with age.

"You have to use all those stabilizer muscles you don’t often use daily," she said. "You’re not standing on solid ground — it’s unpredictable."

She also said, "We must continue to do things that challenge our balance as a way to look into the future and prevent falls."

Ezekh agreed, noting the body constantly makes "small micro-adjustments," which improves balance and coordination.

"And because you have to stay tall and open through the chest when you paddle, people naturally start standing straighter after a few sessions," he told Fox News Digital.

Paddleboarding is a form of "dual-tasking" — using mental and physical strength at once — which promotes brain health and critical thinking, Williamson noted.

"If we don’t challenge the brain, we will start to backslide," she said. "That’s why doing crosswords helps keep the brain sharp. When we stop challenging, the cognitive deficits start to show. We need to continue to challenge our body and brain for preventative care later in life."

Paddleboarding can also promote mindfulness and relaxation, according to the expert. Over time, this can lower stress and decrease the inflammation that can lead to chronic disease.

For those looking to try paddleboarding for the first time, Ezekh said it's important not to try to "muscle everything" with the arms.

"The first time I ever went, I made that mistake and my lower back let me know about it," he said. "Once you learn to bend your knees, keep your core tight and pull with your lats, it becomes much smoother."

"Starting in calm water and wearing a life jacket is just smart, especially if someone’s nervous," he added.

Those who go paddleboarding twice a week will start noticing a stronger core, as well as better posture and balance.

"Even once a week helps, as long as they’re consistent," Ezekh said. "I’ve seen clients make great progress without going overboard."

The activity is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, he noted.

"I’ve seen kids, older adults, total beginners — everyone seems to find their own rhythm on the board," Ezekh said. "You can make it relaxing or turn it into a legit workout. It meets you wherever you are."

