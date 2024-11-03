Ivanka Trump shares the fitness routine that has ‘transformed’ her body: ‘Safe and steady’

Ivanka Trump, the second child of former President Donald Trump, is sharing details of her health and exercise regimen.

The mother and business executive, 43, recently shared five exercises and other details about her fitness journey on Instagram, with an emphasis on her shift to weight training.

"Like many women, I used to focus primarily on cardio, yoga and Pilates," Trump wrote in a post alongside a shared video.

WHAT IS RUCKING? THIS POPULAR FITNESS TREND GOES BACK TO BASICS FOR BIG GAINS

"Since moving to Miami, I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined," she also wrote.

Trump now dedicates three to four days a week to strength training, either on her own or with one of her trainers. (See her fitness routine here.)

Her strength training approach focuses on "foundational, time-tested and simple movements" that include squats, deadlifts, hinges, pushes and pulls, she detailed.

AS ELECTION NEARS, STRESS EATING NEEDS A SHARP EYE: 'IT'S DESTRUCTIVE BEHAVIOR'

"These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life," said Trump, who served as her father’s top aide during his presidency.

Working with a trainer, Trump said she first prioritized her form and then added weight.

"This ensures a safe and steady progression while maintaining the integrity of each movement," she wrote. "I incorporate mobility work within my sessions to enhance range of motion."

Trump wrote that weightlifting has enhanced her strength as well as her overall athleticism and resilience.

"I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative."

Nutrition has also been key to her stronger physique.

"Also new for me, but critical to my progress, has been increasing my protein intake dramatically," Trump wrote in the post.

"I now consume between 30 to 50 grams of protein a meal. It works … I’ve never been stronger!"

When she’s not in the gym, Trump said she does weekly yoga sessions and outdoor activities with her kids, including surfing, swimming, hiking, walking and golf.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To boost her cardiovascular fitness, she also incorporates some short, high-intensity interval training sessions each week.

"This balanced approach has infused new energy into my fitness routine and yielded great results," Trump wrote, adding that each person’s routine is "highly personal," and that "what works is what you will actually do consistently."

‘Secret recipe’

Regis Pagett, founder and owner of R Personal Fitness in New York City, is not involved in Trump’s training, but commented on her post.

"Her emphasis on resistance training is the ‘secret recipe’ everyone is looking for," he told Fox News Digital.

"It’s no longer a secret that resistance training is the best way to slim and tone the body."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

When Pagett trains women over 50, he focuses on low-weight, high-repetition compound movements, such as a TRX row, using only bodyweight for 15 reps.

He also mixes in high-weight, moderate-repetition compound movements, such as the barbell deadlift using 85 pounds for eight reps, for an "overall sculpted look."

"The most important factors in terms of exercise and nutrition are proper form to ensure targeted muscle activation and a high-protein lifestyle," said Pagett, who is a certified personal trainer and a strength and conditioning coach.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Targeted muscle activation ensures that each movement is precisely hitting the muscle you’re looking to strengthen and develop, while a high-protein lifestyle ensures proper recovery time and helps minimizes soreness between workouts."