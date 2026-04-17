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Lifestyle

Ivanka Trump and Bettina Anderson’s close bond on display at Mar-a-Lago bridal shower

An Enchanted Garden themed event celebrated Anderson's engagement to Donald Trump Jr.

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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First daughter Ivanka Trump has been welcoming her future sister-in-law Bettina Anderson into the family, as recent photos spotlight a growing bond between the two.

On Instagram, Ivanka Trump recently shared an array of beautiful photos from Bettina Anderson's "Enchanted Garden" themed bridal shower, calling the April 12th event at Mar-a-lago in Florida a celebration of "love, family and new beginnings."

The stunning snaps showed Anderson, 39, a philanthropist and model who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., 48, surrounded by members of the Trump family.

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Ivanka Trump's post struck many as warm and sisterly, as she gave a heartfelt nod of approval to the soon-to-be family member. "Celebrating love, family and new beginnings at Bettina Anderson's bridal shower this weekend," she wrote on Instagram. "So grateful to share this happy moment with Arabella, Lara and Tiffany. And, of course, Donald Trump Jr."

Anderson herself gushed on Instagram, noting "how blessed am I. … So grateful for you girls."

Bettina Anderson's bridal shower with Arabella, Lara, Tiffany and Ivanka.

Bettina Anderson is shown at center, along with Arabella Kushner, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump, at the bridal shower on April 12, where the women of the family gathered in support of the bride-to-be. (Ivanka Trump/Instagram)

She also shared photos from the opulent shower, writing, "Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was. … Meant more than I can say," as she thanked those in attendance.

The future bride turned heads in a strapless white dress with floral embroidery, styled with $1,500 Manolo Blahnik pumps featuring a crystal-embellished toe, according to reports.

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Ivanka Trump wore a floral Zimmermann dress, while her daughter, Arabella Kushner, shined in a blue-and-white sundress, sources said.

It was reported that President Donald Trump's ex–wife Marla Maples attended the shower, while first lady Melania Trump did not.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson seated together

Donald Trump Jr. is pictured with his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, at her recent bridal shower held at Mar-a-Lago.  (Bettina Anderson/Instagram)

The lavish event took place at President Trump’s 22-acre estate in Palm Beach.

Some 100 guests reportedly attended the luncheon. Reports and posts showed vibrant floral table arrangements, a three-tiered cake and a generous display of gifts.

Over the years, the estate has hosted several high-profile weddings, including those of Donald and Melania Trump and Eric and Lara Trump.

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Ivanka Trump, however, chose a different location for her wedding to Jared Kushner, which took place in October 2009 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The bridal shower comes ahead of Anderson’s upcoming wedding to Donald Trump Jr., who proposed in December 2025, though a date and venue have not been announced.

Elegant bridal shower table setup in a grand ballroom with crystal chandeliers for Bettina Anderson.

The recent bridal shower for Bettina Anderson was held at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. (Bettina Anderson/Instagram)

The couple have been dating for about a year, according to reports.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and the former couple share five children: Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Anderson has not been married and does not have children. She was reportedly engaged to businessman Beau Wrigley, though the relationship did not lead to marriage.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson standing together at an event.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are pictured at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Fox News Digital previously reported that Ivanka Trump, 44, has opened up in recent weeks about her family's struggles over the past few years.

In an interview on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, she became emotional while discussing the loss of her mother, Ivana Trump. 

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She called her mother "extraordinary" and credited her with shaping her values.

She also reflected on navigating a difficult period that included her husband Jared Kushner’s battle with thyroid cancer.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump standing together at the Liberty Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025, following President Donald Trump's oath as the 47th president. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She recalled watching in real time on TV as her father was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

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Ivanka Trump has said those experiences have reinforced to her the importance of family — noting, "You can’t take things for granted."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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