Donald Trump Jr announces engagement to Bettina Anderson

President Donald Trump's eldest son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr., is engaged to Bettina Anderson.

"President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged. Congratulations to them both," Laura Loomer wrote in a Monday night post on X.

She shared a video of the couple delivering remarks. In a footage, Donald Trump Jr. thanked his bride-to-be "for that one word: yes."

Anderson said she feels "like the luckiest girl in the world."

Her Instagram profile says, "I’m just your typical stay at home mom… only I don’t do household chores… or have a husband… or have kids."

Donald Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Last year, the president announced Guilfoyle as his pick for U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Trump Jr. is a divorcee who had five children with his first wife, including his oldest child, Kai Trump, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.