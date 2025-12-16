Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Donald Trump Jr announces engagement to Bettina Anderson

Bettina Anderson said she feels 'like the luckiest girl in the world'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's eldest son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr., is engaged to Bettina Anderson.

"President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged. Congratulations to them both," Laura Loomer wrote in a Monday night post on X. 

She shared a video of the couple delivering remarks. In a footage, Donald Trump Jr. thanked his bride-to-be "for that one word: yes." 

DONALD TRUMP JR. WARNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE IS ‘NOT GOING BOTH WAYS’ AS HE MOURNS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Anderson said she feels "like the luckiest girl in the world."

Her Instagram profile says, "I’m just your typical stay at home mom… only I don’t do household chores… or have a husband… or have kids."

TRUMP JR. BLASTS IRONY OF ‘INSANE’ DEMOCRATIC MELTDOWN OVER WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM PROJECT

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of development and acquisitions for Trump Organization Inc., right, and his partner, Bettina Anderson, arrive for a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Last year, the president announced Guilfoyle as his pick for U.S. Ambassador to Greece. 

BRIAN GLENN REVEALS ENGAGEMENT TO REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: ‘SHE SAID ’YES''

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson walk on the tarmac as they await the arrival of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., on July 13, 2025.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump Jr. is a divorcee who had five children with his first wife, including his oldest child, Kai Trump, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue