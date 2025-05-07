President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, turns 18: Her life in pictures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, Kai Madison Trump, turns 18 on Monday as the family shares birthday wishes.

She is the oldest of the five children of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. Her four siblings are Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick and Chloe Sophia.

The Florida native has participated in the political arena, speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin as she honored her grandfather’s bid for a second term.

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa," she said of President Trump at the time. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking, he always wants to know how we're doing in school."

She added, "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head. And he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. But I have to remind him I'm a Trump, too."

Kai Trump is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

The rising golf star announced last summer that she plans to attend the University of Miami, committing to join the women’s team.

She's often seen posting on social media about playing golf with President Trump and golf elites, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

She's no stranger to the spotlight, taking social media by storm as she shares content on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Last year, she started a YouTube channel that has over one million subscribers, posting glimpses into her daily life.

Videos show her giving sneak peaks into the White House residence, golf challenges and traveling with her grandfather to UFC 314.

In a video recapping her UFC trip, President Donald Trump shared his praises.

"I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer," Trump said in the video.

The president added, "She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch."