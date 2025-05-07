Expand / Collapse search
President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, turns 18: Her life in pictures

Kai Trump at 18 balances golf and social media influence

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Kai Trump posted content of her golfing with her grandfather on Sunday. The videos were taken at Mar-a-Lago days after Trump decisively won the 2024 presidential race. (Credit: @kaitrumpgolfer via Instagram)

The eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, Kai Madison Trump, turns 18 on Monday as the family shares birthday wishes.

She is the oldest of the five children of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. Her four siblings are Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick and Chloe Sophia. 

The Florida native has participated in the political arena, speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin as she honored her grandfather’s bid for a second term.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP TURNS 55: HER LIFE IN PHOTOS, FROM SLOVENIA TO WHITE HOUSE

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa," she said of President Trump at the time. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking, he always wants to know how we're doing in school."

She added, "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head. And he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. But I have to remind him I'm a Trump, too."

Golf prodigy Kai Madison Trump, Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, marks her 18th birthday milestone on Monday, May 12. 

Kai Trump speaks

Kai Trump is shown speaking during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 2024.  (IMAGN)

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Kai Trump at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Kai Trump is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

The rising golf star announced last summer that she plans to attend the University of Miami, committing to join the women’s team. 

Kai Trump golfing

President Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, celebrates her 18th birthday on May 12.  (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

She's often seen posting on social media about playing golf with President Trump and golf elites, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

She's no stranger to the spotlight, taking social media by storm as she shares content on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

kai trump baby pic

Kai Trump, shown as a baby at far left, was born on May 12, 2007, to parents Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Last year, she started a YouTube channel that has over one million subscribers, posting glimpses into her daily life.

Videos show her giving sneak peaks into the White House residence, golf challenges and traveling with her grandfather to UFC 314.

Donald and Kai Trump golfing

Kai Trump with President Donald Trump. She announced last summer that she plans to attend the University of Miami, committing to join the women’s golf team.  (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Kai and Donald Trump selfie

Teenager Kai Trump with her grandfather in a selfie she shared on Instagram. (@kaitrumpgolfer via Instagram)

Split images of Kai on golf course

In addition to sharing pictures of herself with her grandfather and other family members, she's also posted pictures of Elon Musk, with his son X. (@kaitrumpgolfer via Instagram)

Kai sitting in car

Kai Trump has said she's "extremely proud" of her grandfather. (@kaitrump via YouTube)

In a video recapping her UFC trip, President Donald Trump shared his praises.

"I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer," Trump said in the video. 

The president added, "She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch."

