Arizona Army vet, 91, is robbed of $7K cash while pumping gas. Now, his community is stepping in

An Arizona community is rallying around a 91-year-old Army veteran by raising more than $10,000 after he was robbed of a large sum of cash.

Floyd Barber, who served in the Korean War, first on the front lines and then as a welder and mechanic, said he had saved up $7,000 — just enough money to "get his teeth fixed" — and was driving to make a bank deposit on Wednesday, March 8.

"I was on my way to Chase Bank," the lifelong Tucson resident told Fox News Digital. "I stopped at Fry’s service station to get some gas and my money was in an envelope in my pocket."

Barber said that while he was filling his gas tank on the corner of N. Silverbell and Cortero Road, a woman approached him.

"This woman grabbed me," Barber said. "She started kissing my forehead and hugging me, shaking me all up. She got my money."

When he realized what had happened, Barber said he reacted quickly.

"I had a gun on me, so I pulled it out," Barber said. "I wasn't going to shoot her, but it didn't scare her and she just started taking off. A man [who was] next to me getting gas tried to catch her. He was a young man and he couldn't do it. She got away."

The Marana Police Department was dispatched to the scene and took Barber’s information.

"They interviewed me, and then they started looking for her," Barber said. "She works the parking lots trying to sell a fake gold ring. So, she had approached me two or three times before that."

Sgt. Erin Ysaguirre, Marana Police Department public information officer, confirmed the crime to Fox News Digital. Ysaguirre said there currently are no leads in the investigation as the surveillance system at the service station was down at the time in which the crime occurred.

"We certainly hope to catch whoever did this," Ysaguirre said, adding that if any businesses in the area turn up helpful surveillance footage, it will be posted on the Marana Police Department’s Facebook page.

Feeling down, Barber headed to his favorite family-style restaurant for a bite to eat — and waiting for him was a server named Sheri Acchia, 55, who had no idea about what had just transpired.

"Floyd has been coming here a long time," Acchia said of the national chain restaurant which she requested be unnamed.

"He’s one of my customers and all the servers here know him," she added. "He is just the kindest person, the kindest soul."

Barber said he has been eating at the place once a week for about 10 years.

"He loves to talk over a bowl of soup and a glass of milk," Acchia told Fox News Digital.

Acchia said she asked Barber how his day was going. He then replied, "Not good, Sheri" and spilled the story of being robbed on his way to the bank.

"My first reaction was to find out if he was OK," Acchia said. "He told me, 'Yes, just shook up.' He explained what happened and it just broke my heart. I’m the mom of two veterans and the daughter of a veteran. So, I didn’t see how someone could do something like this."

Acchia said Barber told her he was taking the money to the bank, planning to get some much needed teeth repairs — and that he wished he had gone there before stopping to get gas.

"He wasn’t panicked, but more in disbelief, I guess," Acchia said. "He told me nothing like this has happened to him in 91 years. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. So, I sat down with him and asked if I could please help him, if he’d let me. He said, ‘Sure.’"

Acchia said she was determined to help Barber get his money back.

"I got a hold of our local news station and I talked with them," Acchia said. "I've never done a GoFundMe in my life. I've never done anything like this. I met him at the restaurant, it was Sunday, and I brought him back to my house so they could do the news broadcast here."

Acchia’s daughter helped her set up a GoFund Me account and after Barber's story ran on the local news, donations started pouring in. In less than a week, the fund exceeded its goal of $10,000 and contributions are still coming.

"What people have done…it's truly amazing," Acchia said.

Folks who had seen the story came into the restaurant to lend their support as well, according to Acchia.

"A man came in yesterday and walked up to him and said, 'I don’t know how to work GoFundMe, but thank you for your service, sir,’" Acchia said, adding that the man handed Barber $100 while another customer offered $20.

Barber, who does not fully understand how GoFundMe works himself, said he is thankful.

"Sheri’s helping me get my money back," he told Fox News Digital.

Acchia said she was even contacted by a local dentist, offering to help with Barber’s tooth repairs, so he can use the money for other expenses.

"It makes me feel real good to know that there's more good people out there than bad people." — Floyd Barber

Exactly one week later, Acchia met Barber at his bank to transfer the GoFundMe money into his account.

"The people at the bank were so helpful and we got it all figured out," Acchia said. "Floyd kept wanting to give me some of the money, but of course I said, 'No, no, no.'"

Acchia's kindness, Barber said, restored his faith in people.

"It makes me feel real good to know that there's more good people out there than bad people," Barber said.

Acchia said Floyd asked her what he could to thank her for her kindness and her help.

"I told him he deserves this," Acchia said. "The real heroes are the public who listened with their hearts and gave back to a very humble soul, Floyd. All I want is a lifetime of friendship."